Court fixes June 25 for Lagos Country Club’s Report of Settlement

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Thursday adjourned for Report of Settlement the Suit No FHC/L/CS/321/24 between The Registered Trustees of Lagos Country Club and Mr Seyi Adewunmi and others members of the Management Council to June 25 for report of settlement.

When the matter was called for hearing before the presiding judge, Justice Ambrose Lewis Allagoa, Dr Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) leading other lawyers announced appearance for the Plaintiffs, Mr Dele Adesina (SAN) leading other lawyers announced appearance for the Defendants except the 3rd and 15th Defendants.

Mr G.K. AdelusI appeared for the 3rd Defendant while Babatunde Fasanu (SAN ) appeared for himself as the 15th Defendant.

Addressing the Court, the leading defence counsel, Adesina said that he had filed a Notice of Change of Counsel for the defendants gone through the papers, and he has formed the opinion that as a counsel in the instant case and sister cases, he cannot see why the dispute between the parties cannot be resolved by way of an amicable settlement, emphasizing that the parties are members of the same family that even as “mouth and tongue’ do quarrel. “I do not see any reason why parties cannot sit down with the guidance of their Counsel to settle this case. The Club is 75 years old”.

Adesina informed the court that his learned Silk and brother, Dr Pinheiro is in agreement with the application to resolve the dispute between the parties.

In the circumstance, I seek your lordship indulgence to give us a date for the parties and counsels to meet and explore amicable settlement.

Adesina said that he has conferred with counsel to parties and they have agreed for an adjournment. “We humbly apply that your Lordship to adjourn this matter to enable parties and counsel and meet and explore the way forward in settling this matter ”

Responding to the submission of Adesina, Dr Pinheiro told the court that he agree with his learned brother Silk into to. “I share his views. It is a family matter. There is no reason why we cannot resolve this dispute.”

Other Counsels in the matter conceded to settling the case and the sister case out of court.

In his bench ruling for adjournment, Justice Allagoa said that with the three eminent Silks in the instant case, he does not see why they will not agree with you and resolve the dispute.

“I will grant the application for adjournment for Report of Settlement.

The judge held that with the settlement process, all the sister cases are going to be adjourned too.

Meanwhile, Justice Allagoa directed that status quo should continue to be maintained by the parties in this matter and the money belonging to the Club in the bank should not be tampered with.

He adjourned the case till June 25 for report of settlement.