President Tinubu directs comprehensive review of governing boards of tertiary institutions

Thursday, May 23, 2024 3:23 pm


President Bola Tinubu today

President Bola Tinubu has directed a total and comprehensive review of the recently announced governing boards of tertiary institutions in Nigeria before  the inauguration and retreat being planned for the nominees.

The Federal Ministry of Education recently released names of nominees for chairmen, Pro-Chancellors, and members of the boards and councils of universities, Polytechnics, and colleges of education. It also announced that the inauguration and retreat for the nominees will take place on 31 May.

However, as contained in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, public reactions showed that the nominations did not reflect the federal character of the country as some states got just one nomination, while some others got many.

He added: “In directing a complete review of the list of members, President Tinubu acknowledges the feedback across the country.

President Tinubu is committed to ensuring strict compliance with the principle of federal character as entrenched in the constitution.

The review will also take into consideration national spread and ensure every part of the country is adequately represented.”

