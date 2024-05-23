Kano Assembly abolishes five Emirates

Thursday, May 23, 2024 11:45 am


Emir of Kano's palace, top, and Kano Assembly

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano State House of Assembly, on Thursday,  passed the Kano Emirates Council bill 2024, into law, abolishing the five Emirates crested by immediate-past Governor’ of the state, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Ganduje had carved out Bichi Gaya, Karate, Rano and Kano Emirates , before dethroning the former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi 11

With the passage of the bill into law, the five Emirs in Kano have been technically dethroned, as Governor’ Abba Kabir Yusuf prepares to appoint new Emir.

It is, however,  not yet clear if the Governor will harmonize the five Emirates into one.

However,  all offices created under the repealed law have been dissolved, and district heads appointed or elevated under the previous legislation are to revert to their former positions.

The bill, titled the Kano State Emirates Council (Amendment No. 2) Law, 2024, was sponsored by Lawan Hussaini Chediyar Yan Gurasa, the Majority Leader and representative of the Dala Constituency.

The original law, enacted under former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on December 5, 2019, was amended twice: first on October 14, 2020, and again on April 11, 2023. Section 3(1) of the law had established the five distinct emirates, distributing jurisdiction over the 44 local government areas in the state.

Following the deposition of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi on March 9, 2020, the law was amended to designate the Emir of Kano as the chairman of the council.

Section 12 of the law allowed the Governor to grade emir offices as first, second, or third class with the Assembly’s approval.

Tension rises in the ancient commercial city of Kano over the development.

