From Metal to Afrobeat: Anjel Sparks a Musical Revolution with Debut Afropop Single “Fire”

Thursday, May 23, 2024 3:36 pm


Anjel

In her captivating evolution, Anjel, the boundary-breaking artist renowned for her electrifying metal anthems with rock band South Haven, is poised to once again captivate the music scene. On May 23rd, 2024, she will introduce her eagerly awaited debut Afropop single, “Fire,” signaling a daring shift from metal to the infectious rhythms of Afrobeat.

Anjel’s genre transition is more than a mere sonic change; it’s a tribute to her musical adaptability and a return to her roots, having been born in Lagos and spending her formative years in Abuja before relocating to Copenhagen, Denmark. With “Fire,” she seamlessly melds her commanding vocals and raw intensity with the vibrant melodies and irresistible beats of Afrobeat, forging a sound that is uniquely hers.

“Fire” isn’t just a song; it’s a proclamation of Anjel’s artistic resurgence, encouraging listeners to ignite their passions and groove to the beat of their dreams.

Behind the scenes, Anjel poured her heart and soul into crafting “Fire,” collaborating with the acclaimed K-pop producer Daniel Michael Victor, renowned for his stellar work with groups like Astro and The Boyz. The result is a track that’s both infectious and empowering, destined to become a favorite among both longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Reflecting on her genre exploration, Anjel shares, “Venturing into the realm of Afrobeat has been an exhilarating voyage of self-discovery and creative exploration, guiding me back to my musical essence.” As Anjel prepares to set the airwaves ablaze with “Fire,” she extends an invitation to music enthusiasts worldwide to join her on this electrifying journey of reinvention and rediscovery.

Get ready to dance, sing, and ignite your inner fire—Anjel is here to stay.

