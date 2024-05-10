Why Governor Fubara paid surprise visit to Assembly quarters 

*Hints of possible rehabilitation of Assembly quarters.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Amidst political standoff between the Martin Amaewhule-led 27 Lawmakers loyal to Nyesom Wike and the emergence of Victor Oko Jumbo as the new factional Speaker loyal to Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, the Governor on Thursday, paid a surprise visit to the residential quarters of members of the State House of Assembly.

In a press statement issued by Nelson Chukwudi the Chief Press Secretary CPS to the Governor said Governor Fubara explained that he had an on-the-spot assessment of the quarters and that his visit to the residential quarters of the State House of Assembly was to undertake an on-the-spot assessment of the condition of the structures for a possible rehabilitation work to restore its status and make liveable.

Governor Fubara explained after he inspected the 15.24 kilometers Emohua – Abalama -Tema Junction dual carriageway road project on Thursday.

The Governor said: “Is the Assembly quarters not part of my property? Is there anything wrong in going to check how things are going on there?

“You are aware of the developments. We have a new Speaker, and I went there to see for myself how things are. There might be a few things I might want to do there for the good of our people.”

The Governor, who took a walk around the facility, said that he decided to visit the place to get a better appreciation of what needs to be done to make the quarters conducive for lawmakers.

Commenting on the road project, Governor Fubara said he was assessing the extent of the job that had been done to know what else was needed in preparing the road for commissioning during his first anniversary.

He said, “As a matter of fact, we added this section of the road as one of the projects we will be commissioning. So, I needed to see it myself, and what was remaining was just the lighting. By the grace of God, we will commission it.”

Governor Fubara pointed out that the road project was inherited from the immediate past administration but a greater chunk of the cost was borne by his administration.

He said: “We feel justified to add it as our project and to commission it for the good of our people here.

“Governance is all about the people. When the people are out of the centre of governance, then it is no longer governance.

“So, this road, as we all now know, was in a very bad state. A lot of criminal activities were being carried out here: kidnapping and all sorts of things. So, putting this road in order is appropriate.”

Governor Fubara said further: “You can see the little manhour we spent coming here. Before, it takes you 30 to 45 minutes to drive from Emohua to this place. But look at it, in less than 15 minutes we are here.

“So, it is about the people, the good of the people, making life easy for the people. That is the way I see governance. Anything outside that has nothing to do with me.

“It is not about me. It is not about glory to me as a person. I am just a vessel that God is using to provide succour to the good people of Rivers State, and more especially, our dear people of Kalabari extraction.”