Suspension of Enigie: Benin court admits BTC as Defendant

By Jethro Ibileke

Justice Peter Akhihiero of Edo State High Court has admitted the Benin Traditional Council (BTC) as a party in a suit instituted by suspended Enigie (Dukes) of the Kingdom, against the Oba Ewuare II.

Two of the suspended Enigie, (Evbuobanosa and Egbaen Siluko Dukedoms), Professor Gregory Akenzua and Chief Edomwonyi Ogiegbaen respectively, had on behalf of others, dragged the Benin Monarch to court, challenging their suspension from offices.

They claimed that only the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and not the Monarch can suspend them from their positions for allegedly rebelling against the Monarch.

Oba Ewuare II and Edo State Government, are the 1st and 2nd Defendants respectively in the suit marked, B/250os/2023.

Justice Peter Akhihiero who ruled in favor of the 1st Defendant (Oba Ewuare II), granting him to include the Benin Traditional Council as the 3rd Defendant.

While other parties in the suit aligned with the position of Oba Ewuare II Counsel to join Benin Traditional Council, BTC in the suit, the Claimants, Prof. Gregory Akenzua and Edomwonyi Ogiegbaen through their Counsel, Dr Osagie Obayuwana, prayed the Court not to list the Benin Traditional Council, BTC as a party in the suit and urged the Court to award cost against Oba of Benin in favour of the Claimants.

But, Justice Akhihiero who turned down the prayers, held that Obayuwana should not worry about the timing.

According to him, “The race is not for the swift, or the battle for the strong. If they were bringing in the Traditional Council as necessary, I don’t see this as a problem since you people have brought the Oba to court. I don’t think I can shut down any party. Let them come in and file their processes.”

Justice Akhihiero who directed all parties in the suit to amend their relevant documents in the case to reflect the decision of the court, adjourned the hearing in the case to 15 July 2024.