President Tinubu pays tribute to Awujale as he marks 90th birthday today

President Bola Tinubu has paid tribute to the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, HRH Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, on this special occasion of his 90th birthday. Born on 10 May 1934, into the Royal House of Anikinaiya of Ijẹbuland in his father’s house in Imupa, Ijebu Ode, his father was Prince Rufai Adetọna Adeleke (born c. 1902), a son of Ọba Adeleke, Ọgbagba Agbotewole I (c. 1825–1906), who was the Awujalẹ of Ijẹbuland from 1895 to 1906. Prince Adetọna attended various Baptist Schools, Ereko, Ijẹbu-Ode; Ogbere United Primary School, Oke Agbo, Ijẹbu-Igbo; and Ansar-Ud-Deen School, Ijebu-Ode between 1943 and 1950. For his secondary education, he attended Olu-Iwa (now Adeola Odutọla) College, Ijebu-Ode from 1951 to 1956. Between 1957 and 1958 he took up an appointment with the then Audit Department of the Western Region, Ibadan.

He was a student of Accounting in a university in the UK when he became king. On 4 January 1960, his nomination as the next Awujale of Ijebuland was finally announced officially on Radio and in the Gazette and these set the pace for a new set of activities to commence. By a letter dated 4 January 1960, referenced CB. 4 1/333, the Permanent Secretary in the Western Region Ministry of Local Government conveyed to the Local Government Adviser in Ijẹbu Ode approval of the Western Region Governor in Council, the appointment of Prince Sikiru Kayode Adetona as king, and his confirmation as the new Awujale of Ijebuland with effect from that date (January 4, 1960).

OBA SIKIRU KAYODE ADETONA: AN EPITOME OF HONOUR AND DIGNITY

By Bola Tinubu

It gives me immense joy to celebrate the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, HRH Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, on this special occasion of his 90th birthday. It is indeed delightful that Kabiyesi has attained this important age and he still continues to discharge his duty as the paramount ruler of the entire Ijebuland.

Oba Adetona is not just another traditional ruler in Yorubaland and indeed in Nigeria and Africa, he is a preeminent royal father who has brought rare honour, integrity, dignity, courage and impeccable strength of character to the throne over the last 60 years.

Within this period, he has seen the low and high points of our country. During the turbulent and dark days of military dictatorship when it was difficult to speak truth to power, Oba Adetona displayed uncommon courage and stood on the side of the people. Against billows and tides, truth became his refuge.

Kabiyesi can look back, with gratitude to the Almighty God and take pride in the phenomenal progress Ijebuland has witnessed under his peaceful reign. Among monarchs, he continues to command respect and admiration. More important, he has seen his kingdom and people flourish in leaps and bounds during his reign.

I have always enjoyed the trust, friendship and confidence of Kabiyesi Awujale Ogbagba ll in the course of my political journey, through the struggles of our fight for the return of democratic governance in our country and beyond my tenure as Governor of Lagos State. Throughout these epochs in my political odyssey, Oba Adetona has remained a pillar of strength and support. In matters of fighting for justice, fairness, equity and a more just society where every part of our country can progress and our people live peacefully and in harmony with each other, Kabiyesi has been a dependable ally.

As my confidant, I have absolute faith and trust in Awujale and I have benefited from his wise counsel over the years.

When I set out to seek the highest office in our country, I began my nationwide consultation from his palace in 2022. In keeping faith with my promise, I returned in June last year to pay homage and express my gratitude.

Kabiyesi has fought for and invested heavily in democracy and good governance and to cap it all, he endowed a chair in that discipline at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, in Ogun State, where he built a School of Post-Graduate and Research Studies in Governance.

Oba Adetona has earned his stripes as a forward-looking and venerable royal father not just in Yorubaland but across the world. He is one of the longest reigning monarchs in the world with over six decades on the throne.

Kabiyesi has lived well and served well. We will continue to honour his service to humanity and commitment to duty.

Now that he has joined the prestigious Club of Nonagenarians, I can only wish him more years in good health on the throne of his forebears.