Economic revolution:  Jigawa partners with AfCFTA to boost agro-economy

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Dutse

Determined to foster uncommon economic development in Jigawa state, Governor Umar Namadi has received the National Action Committee of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

He discussed issues of partnership with AfCFTA towards realizing his dream of putting Jigawa in the front pew of economic prosperity.

Namadi held fruitful discussions with the Committed led by Mr. Olusegun Olutoya, at his office in Government House, Dutse.

Our Correspondent reports that the AfCFTA, established in 2018 is an offshoot of economic prosperity among member states of African Union (AU).

The delegation agreed with Governor Namadi that there is a nagging need to exploit both human and natural resources towards ensuring economic prosperity in Jigawa state, Nigeria, and Africa, as a continent.

Mr. Olutoya in his remarks, lamented the deficit of economic transactions, insisting that: “among African countries and the heavy reliance of African manufacturers on imports from non-African countries when such imports, mainly agricultural products, could be harvested here to strengthen local production.”

He singled out Jigawa as a state with the potential to collaborate with the AfCFTA towards upscaling agricultural produce exports, especially wheat, soya beans, and hibiscus, to other African countries that are in high demand.

Mr. Olutoya also commended Namadi for being the first Governor in sub-Saharan Africa to renew the prowess of Agriculture.

In his reaction, Governor Namadi drew the attention of the National Action Committee to the need for equal participation of both big and small companies to renew the agricultural revolution in Africa.

Namadi added that “the best and quickest way to move the economy forward is to carry along, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).”

He further stated that: “part of the propriety of my administration is to eliminate poverty, wealthy ensure wealth creation, through innovations and creativity.

Governor Namadi further stated that falling back to agriculture, “will further diversify our economy. This is the target of His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Governor Namadi reminded the delegation of recent trips across the board, including the United States of America (USA) where he had fruitful deliberations with experts on how to rescue Jigawa from the shackles of economic backwardness.

He also told the delegation how he secured a deal with John Deere and TATA, in the USA, for Jigawa to purchase 300 modern tractors as part of his Agricultural Revolution agenda.