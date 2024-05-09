President Tinubu appoints Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas) as Co-Chairman of NCDMB Governing Council

President Tinubu appoints Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas) as Co-Chairman of NCDMB Governing Council

Thursday, May 9, 2024 6:56 pm


Mr. Ekperikpe Ekpo

Mr. Ekperikpe Ekpo

In line with his avowed commitment to establish a more efficient, targeted, and consistent approval process for unique oil and gas projects in the country, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), as the Co-Chairman of the Governing Council of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

This is also to further ensure effective oversight of the gas aspect of the nation’s assets.

The President remains committed to unlocking Nigeria’s immense gas potential to stimulate industrial development, job creation, and sustainable economic growth.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Oba Ewuare11 55 mins ago

    Suspension of Enigie: Benin court admits BTC as Defendant
    Football managers. Day of honour 1 hour ago

    The 10 Most Decorated Managers in Football History
    Governor Umar Namadi, right, and Mr. Olusegun Olutoya 3 hours ago

    Economic revolution:  Jigawa partners with AfCFTA to boost agro-economy
    5 hours ago

    Why Governor Fubara paid surprise visit to Assembly quarters 
    Awujale, Oba Sikiru Adetona 7 hours ago

    President Tinubu pays tribute to Awujale as he marks 90th birthday today
    Governor Oyebanji at the MoU signing ceremony 18 hours ago

    Ekiti State Government, Cavista Holdings sign multi-billion naira MoU to boost cassava farming
    Pa Dagama Asemota 19 hours ago

    Septuagenarian father of slain Edo politician cries for justice
    President Tinubu 20 hours ago

    President Tinubu: A year of healing and unifying Nigeria