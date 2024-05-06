Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc begins implementation of downward review in tariff

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc (IBEDC) has begun the implementation of a downward review in Tariff rate from N225/Kwh to N206.80/Kwh as approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for band A customers only.

The new tariff is effective from 4th May 2024.

Customers using prepaid meters will be the first to experience the revised tariff – N206.80/Kwh whenever they vend in this month of May. While for Post-paid customers the revised tariff will reflect in the electricity bills they receive at the end of May 2024.

Kindly note the tariffs for band B,C,D and E remains unchanged.

IBEDC is also assuring its customers that we remain unequivocally committed to ensuring quality and improved service across our franchise.