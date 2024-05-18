Emir of Kano hails CP Gumel for policing Kano in good stead 

Saturday, May 18, 2024 8:20 pm


Kano POWA chairperson, Hajiya Aishatu Mohammed Gumel and Emir of Kano, His Highness, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero during Kano POWA's courtesy call to the Emir's Palace

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Emir of Kano, His Highness, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has commended  the Kano State Police Command under the watch of Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, declaring that the Commissioner of Police and his management team have been blazing the trail in crime-fighting and maintenance of peace and order in the last one year.

The Royal Father said the Emirate and the good people of Kano state are proud of CP Gumel and his commitment to duty.

The Emir of Kano spoke while receiving members of the Kano state chapter of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA) led by its chairperson, Hajiya Aishatu Mohammed Gumel, who paid him a courtesy visit at his Palace.

Emir  Aminu Ado Bayero told the POWA delegation that police in Kano under the supervision of CP Gumel are doing a great job.

“We are happy with the way the Police are working in Kano. Your husbands are doing a great job but, some people do not appreciate it.

“Our prayers are always with them and you. We will give you all the support and assistance to succeed,”  the Emir of Kano stated.

In her remarks, Hajiya Aishatu Mohammed Gumel appreciated the Kano State Traditional Institution for the support they are giving to police officers in the state.

She also seized the opportunity to brief the  Emir on the activities of the POWA  and appealed for continuous blessing, prayers, and support for their husbands to succeed in their duties of maintaining peace and order in the land.

From the Emir’s Palace, the Kano POWA chairperson and her entourage proceeded to the Police Area Commands of Kano Central and Dala, where they assessed the conditions of living at the Police Barracks and also engaged with the police officers’ wives and their families.

The  Kano POWA Chairperson also extended the tour visit to the Police Children School in Bompai, Kano, and interacted with both the students and teachers.

According to her, the initiative of the tour to critical stakeholders, Area Commands and Schools is to highlight the commitment of Kano  POWA to the well-being of officers’  wives and their families.

The tour also provided an opportunity for the  POWA Chairperson to listen to the concerns of the police officers wives and women police, to improve their living and working conditions.

Haiya Aishatu Gumel also reiterated POWA’s priority towards ensuring a safe, supportive, and conducive environment for all members of the Police Force and their families.

Meanwhile,  on Thursday,  May  16, 2024, the Kano State Police Command organized a one-day step-down training for women police officers of the Command.

The training gathered experts including the Officer-in-charge of the Gender Unit, CSP Loveth Jomo, and some medical personnel led by the Officer-in-charge of the Medical Department of the Command, CSP Nasiru Yusuf Saulawa.

The topics discussed include Mind Management in Policing with emphasis on empowering women police by the Officer-in-Charge of the Gender Unit; while Cervical Cancer, its symptoms, and treatment were discussed by the Officer-in-Charge of the Medical Department.

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Usaini Gumel,  urged the participants to be proud of being women police officers and encouraged other female citizens to join the Force.

He further charged the participants to use this opportunity to learn and cascade the training to their subordinates in various formations of the Command.

