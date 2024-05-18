Acacia studios set to unveil its latest homeware collections in Lagos

Saturday, May 18, 2024 4:54 pm


Tomike Layi-Babatunde, Founder and Creative Director, Acacia Studios

By Nehru Odeh
Acacia Studio, the leading name in innovative Afro-contemporary design, is set to launch Ene Endearment, its latest homeware collections. The forthcoming event will hold on May 25th and 26th, 2024, at Windsor gallery 40c Goriola street Victoria Island, Lagos. The two-day event promises to be a celebration of culture, creativity and craftsmanship.
Drawing inspiration from the rich tapestry of African heritage, Ene Endearment, Acacia Studios’ new homeware collection, seamlessly blends traditional aesthetics with modern design sensibilities. Each piece tells a story, echoing the vibrancy and diversity of the continent while offering a fresh perspective on contemporary living.
“We are excited to introduce our Afro-contemporary homeware collection to the world.
“Our collection is a tribute to the timeless beauty and resilience of African culture. From bold patterns to intricate detailing, every item is crafted with love and dedication, reflecting our commitment to excellence,” said Tomike Layi – Babatunde, Founder and Creative Director of Acacia Studios.
The event  will showcase Acacia Studios’ stunning range of homeware products, including tableware, decorative accents, and textile pieces.
Attendees can expect an immersive experience, complete with live demonstrations, interactive displays, and exclusive previews of upcoming collections.
“We invite everyone to join us as we embark on this exciting journey,” added Layi- Babatunde. “Whether you’re a design enthusiast, a cultural connoisseur, or simply someone who appreciates beautiful craftsmanship, there will be something for everyone at the Nne Endearment launch event.”
The launch of Ene Endearment, the Afro-contemporary homeware collection, marks a significant milestone for the brand, signaling its continued commitment to pushing boundaries and redefining the landscape of African design on a global scale.
For more information about Ene Endearment, and its upcoming launch, please follow us on Instagram. Our handle on Instagram is: @accaciastudios.
Tomike Layi-Babatunde, Founder and Creative Director, Acacia Studios

