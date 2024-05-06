As Governor Oyebanji visits the US, here is his itinerary

Monday, May 6, 2024 2:26 pm


Governor Oyebanji

US-Africa Business Summit, UNFF19,Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, Ekiti,

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji is billed to depart the country on Sunday, May 5, 2024 on a working visit to the United States of America.

According to the Governor’s itinerary, contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode, on Sunday, Governor Oyebanji will be attending the 16th edition of the US-Africa Business Summit organised by the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA), in Dallas, Texas between May 6th to 9th.

The summit, with theme: “US-Africa Business: Partnering for Sustainable Success”, is a platform for collaboration on trade, investment and innovation among Heads of national and sub-national governments; financial institutions, investors, agencies and institutions.

Governor Oyebanji will also participate in the nineteenth session of the United Nations Forum on Forests (UNFF19), holding at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The Governor will take part in the Forum’s policy sessions on implementation of the UN Strategic Plan for Forests (UNSPF) alongside other invited Heads of states, senior officials of government, private sectors and stakeholders.

Before returning to Nigeria, the Governor will also hold discussions with critical stakeholders and business leaders in the US in furtherance of the shared prosperity agenda of the administration.

