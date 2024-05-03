Automotive manufacturers pay visit to President Tinubu

Friday, May 3, 2024 9:20 pm


 

The African Association of Automotive Manufacturers and the Nigerian Automotive Manufacturers Association led by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Ms. Doris Uzoka-Anite, on Friday, paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Tinubu.

The delegation, which was received by the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, thanked the host for finding time to receive them and pledged their commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President.

The Delegation consisted of the Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC); representatives of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), as well as Executive Directors of Stallion Group, Toyota/CEAO and NISSAN.

According to the spokesperson of one of the associations, the purpose of the visit was to apprise President Tinubu of the efforts being made to start manufacturing vehicle/spare parts in Nigeria. They informed the Chief of Staff to the President that a legislative bill to drive the automotive industry was being drafted and reviewed by the Federal Ministry of Justice.

They emphasized the need to develop the industry, which would create massive employment for Nigerian youths and ease the burden on the much-needed foreign exchange.

The Chief of Staff to the President, while thanking the delegation for the visit, assured them of the President’s commitment to Nigeria’s industrialization as evidenced by all of the policies being implemented under his administration.

He promised to assist in facilitating the speedy passage of the legislative bill. He, however, implored that locally-manufactured vehicles should be of the highest quality that will stand the test of time and complement the Federal Government’s efforts in revitalizing the industry.

He also urged the associations to look into producing vehicles that would be affordable for all categories of Nigerians at a time when President Bola Tinubu is set to provide consumer credit for millions of Nigerians to purchase vehicles and other important goods and services.

 

