Edo PDP: Legacy Group asks Obaseki to remove Godwin Omobayo as deputy gov

By Jethro Ibileke

The Legacy Group faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo state, has again threatened to work against the party in the forthcoming 21 September, governorship election, if their grievances were not addressed by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

One of the conditions set by the Group, led by the national vice chairman (south-south) of the party, Chief Dan Orbih, is the immediate removal of Engr. Godwin Omobayo, as deputy governor of the state, alleging that he is a member of the Labour Party.

Speaking during the Edo Central PDP Leaders/Stakeholders Meeting of the Legacy group held in Irrua, Edo state Chief Dan Orbih, called on the governor to quickly address the grievances of the Group if the party was to prosecute the next governorship election as one united family.

He said a lot of members of the PDP in the state were dissatisfied with the state of the party as well as the government, alleging that the government of Godwin Obaseki has not worked for the people.

Orbih disclosed that he declined membership of the State PDP campaign council because the Obaseki government has not fulfilled the campaign promises he made to the people during the 2020 governorship election and would not be able to face the people again to canvass for votes for the party.

He explained that the meeting was held to send a clear message to the leadership of the PDP in the state, National Working Committee and NEC of the party, to correct the unfair treatment of the Legacy Group members of the party in the state, or face resistance from its members.

According to him, “The future of Edo state was paramount in our heart, hence the candidate with the capacity to address the problems and give the people strong sense of belonging would be the candidate we will work for irrespective of party in the next Governorship election.

“With all that is before us today, it is not about PDP, APC or Labour party. What is before us is the future of Edo state. Whoever will address the problem of our people and give our people a strong sense of belonging is the person we are going to vote for. We cannot be fooled the second time.”

Orbih however praised the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Senator Monday Okpebholo, for his efforts to convince the federal government to effect repairs on the deplorable Benin-Auchi Road.

While calling for reversal of the appointment of a member of Labour Party as the deputy governor of the state, Orbih said the people voted for a member of PDP as deputy governor.

On his part, the immediate past deputy governor of the state, Philip Shaibu said the candidate of the PDP was not acceptable to the party for not being a “home boy”.

Also speaking, the former House Representative member for Oredo Federal Constituency, Ogbeide Ihama, said Legacy Group of the PDP will not accept a candidate imported from Lagos to come and be governor in the state.