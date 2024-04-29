Aerofield Homes Bags Africa Fast Growth Luxury Home Builder Award Of The Year

The Chief Executive Officer of Aerofield Homes, Lagos, Mr Armstrong ‘Tope Akintunde was all smiles on Monday as his fast rising property company, Aerofield Homes Limited, bagged the prestigious Africa Fast Growth luxury home builder award of the year.

The award was packaged by The African brands initiative held at Civil Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday.

The Chairman, organising committee of the award, Dada Ajayi-Ikhile (ARPA) revealed that The Africa Fast Growth Brands Awards is the celebration of fastest growing brands in Africa as well as top brands that have seen the biggest rise in purchasing consideration.

Ajayi-Ikhile said, “The Award is a special recognition for top-line organic growth for both emerging and established brands, showcasing a wide range of

brands that have accelerated their Consumer appeal and awareness in 2023 under review”.

He however said that the Award Technical Committee has conducted its research with a sense of objectivity and integrity and that each award winners have been found to have worked diligently to merit the honour.

Aerofield Homes was said to have merited this keenly contested award for its committed interest in closing housing deficit in the country as well as being the Africa’s fastest growing luxury home builder and thereby enhancing the social-economic development of the country and Africa as a whole.

Receiving the award, Armstrong thanked the organiser of the event for deeming it fit to recognise his efforts in providing shelter for the residents of Nigeria and beyond.

The Iperu Remo born property merchant said that the award would definitely spur him to remain committed to pursuing excellence and complementing the various efforts of the government in cutting down on the housing deficit in the country.

Armstrong has therefore dedicated the award to the entire staff of Aerofield Homes, praising them for their sacrifices and commitment towards solving the housing challenge in the country.

He said the award would no doubt encourage him and his management team to join forces with the government to further help in providing decent housing for Nigerians.