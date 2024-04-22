 Rivers Assembly Overrides Governor Fubara’s Assent, Passes Local Government  (Amendent) Bill into Law

Monday, April 22, 2024 6:33 pm


 

Martin Amaewhule

Martin Amaewhule

*Screens and Confirms Assembly Service Commission Chairman and Members

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt 

The Rivers State House of Assembly, on Monday, said that at its 159th Legislative Sitting, it had passed the Rivers State Local Government (Amendment) Bill into Law by overriding the assent of the Governor.

In a press statement issued by Martin Wachukwu, the media aide to Martin Amaewhule, he recalled that on the 13th of March, 2024 the House passed the Local Government (Amendment) Bill and forwarded same to Governor Siminialayi Fubara for assent, which the Governor declined.

Determined to perform its Constitutional duties, the Bill was represented by the Majority Leader, Hon. Major Jack, and debated upon by Members.

Thereafter, the House under the provisions of Section 100(5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as altered, which empowers the House to override the Governor, where he withholds his assent; the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule put the question, and with a two-thirds majority vote the House agreed to override the Governor and passed the Bill into Law.

In another development, the House screened and confirmed nominees for the position of Chairman and Members of the Assembly Service Commission. Those screened and confirmed were Barr. Sampson Worlu as Chairman, Hon. Abinye Blessing Pepple, Mrs Blessing Belema Derefaka, Mr.Gbaranen Robinson and Madam Dorcas Amos as Members.

Recall that on the 22nd of March, 2024 the House passed the Rivers State Assembly Service Commission(Amendment) Bill into Law, wherein the House assumed to itself the power to appoint the Chairman and Members of the Assembly Service Commission.

On a sad note, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amaewhule announced the demise of Mr. Lucky Amadi, the husband of the honorable Member for Obio/Akpor Constituency II, Hon. Emilia Lucky Amadi, and stated that Members would pay a condolence visit to their Colleague.

 

 

 

 

 

