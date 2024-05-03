Clearing Agent Falowo Samuel Kayode, 2 others arraigned for unlawful importation of drugs

Akin Kuponiyi

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency of Nigeria (NDLEA) has arraigned before a Federal high court in Lagos a Clearing Agent,Falowo Samuel Kayode and two of his accomplices Anjoring Idowu and Iguda Uzairu alleged to have illegally imported into Nigeria 56.39Kilogramms of Heroin and 192.7Kilogramms of Cannabis Indica

According to five count charge number FHC/L/175C/2024 filed before the court by the combine team of NDLEA prosecutors,Umaru Hussain and Aondover Guguwa Yuanyam it was allegedly stated that :

FALOWO SAMUEL KAYODE, Adult, male, Nigerian citizen, ANJORIN IDOWU, Adult, male, Nigerian citizen, IGUDA UZAIRU AHMED, Adult,male, Nigerian citizen and ADEBAYO ADEWALE (at large), ODEYEMI TAIWO EMMANUEL (at large), AKINYEMI OLAYINKA JOSEPH (at large) and MOHAMMED MUKTARI SULE a.k.a ORGANIZER, on or about 13th day of January 2024,at Container Terminal, Tincan Port Complex, Lagos, Lagos State, within the jurisdiction of the Court, without lawful authority,conspired together to import 192.7 kilograms of Cannabis indica, (a Canadian Loud),a substance similar to COCAINE, HEROIN and LSD, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 14(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 (as amended).

The defendants FALOWO SAMUEL KAYODE, Adult, male, Nigerian citizen, you ANJORIN IDOWU, Adult, male, Nigerian citizen and you IGUDA UZAIRU AHMED, Adult,male, Nigerian citizen and thier accomplices ADEBAYO ADEWALE (at large), ODEYEMI TAIWO EMMANUEL (at large), AKINYEMI OLAYINKA JOSEPH (at large) and MOHAMMED MUKTARI SULE a.k.a ORGANIZER, same time and place

without lawful authority,were alleged to have imported 192.7kilograms of Cannabis indica, (a Canadian Loud), a substance similar to COCAINE,HEROIN and LSD,concealed in a Container number MSCU 4581770

The defendants and thier alleged accomplices now at large same time and place were also alleged to have conspired together to import 56.39 kilograms of Heroin and 987.9 kilograms of Cannabis indica, (a Canadian Loud), substances similar to COCAINE,and LSD, concealed in Containers with the following numbers: MSCU 4581770 and TRHU 7968071 without lawful authority

In count five of the charge

FALOWO SAMUEL KAYODE, it was alleged that without lawful authority, possessed 56.39 kilograms of Heroin and 987.9 kilograms of Cannabis Containers with the following numbers: MSCU 4581770 and TRHU 7968071

All the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Consequently,the presiding Judge Dipeolu Deinde Isaac while ordering that the defendants should be remanded in the facility of the correctional services,adjourned till 14th May,2024 for the hearing of thier bail application and fixed 24th of May,2024 for the commencement of thier trial.