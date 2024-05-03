Education is the key to grow as a nation- Oluremi Tinubu

Friday, May 3, 2024 7:32 pm


L-R Minister of State for Education Dr Yusuf Sununu, First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Minister for Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education, Mrs Didi Walson- Jack after a courtesy visit to the First Lady by the Management team of the Ministry of Education

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has applauded the drive by the Federal Ministry of Education to get more teachers for government schools in the country.

She was speaking when the Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman and his management team paid her a visit in her office at the State House Abuja on Friday 3rd May.

The First Lady noted that as a teacher herself, it is important to improve on the profession and the practitioners so as to improve the quality of teaching and learning.
“I will join you to champion the drive for more teachers in the country. They are very important to the teaching outcomes we get”.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu commended the Minister for approving the change of name from Second Chance School to Alternative High School for Girls, saying the new name is more dignifying.

“Education is the way to grow as a nation. We know insecurity is there, discouraging girl child education. But we will not be intimidated from giving this generation what they deserve, quality education”.

“Governors should be encouraged to adopt the Alternative High School for Girls. Once UBEC builds one in the State, they should build more. These girls should be given the opportunity to fulfill their dreams. How will they fill on their resume, I went to Second Chance School, people will ask, what did you do?”

The First Lady also called the attention of the Minister to the need for Adult Literacy Schools in the country and also the re-introduction of Technical Colleges to cover for the children who could not get into Tertiary institutions due to poor academic strength.

In his remarks, the Minister, Prof Tahir Mamman explained that his Ministry is introducing Skills Acquisition from primary school level.

“The issue of Out of School Children is getting our due attention. Only about 25% of our youth get into tertiary institutions. We have to see to the others that are just there. We must get them well trained in their chosen skills”.

He stated that the Ministry is prioritizing those who want to study education in Tertiary Institutions.

Prof. Mamman then presented 100 General Scholarships for Female Students and 1000 Bursary Awards for those studying education to the First Lady.

Those on the visit include the Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu, DG NEPAD, Princess GloriaAkoundo , the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education Mrs didi Walson- Jack and other Directors in the Ministry.

 

