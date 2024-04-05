Why we won’t sweep cases of political killings under the carpet- Kano Governor

*Distributes over 200 bags of rice across Kano State for Ramadan

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Thursday, inaugurated Judicial Commission of Inquiry on Misappropriation of Public Property; and Judicial Commission of Inquiry on Political Violence and Missing Persons.

The two Commissions of Inquiry were mandated to separately look into such cases as they occurred in Kano state between 2015 and 2023.

He gave them three months to complete their assignments and submit their reports for necessary actions.

Governor Yusuf who inaugurated the two Judicial Commissions of Inquiry at Ante-Chamber, Government House, Kano, urged the chairmen and members to do a thorough job so as to expose and ensure that perpetrators of such crimes are made to face the full wrath of the law.

Governor Yusuf further stated that investigating misappropriation of public assets was part of his inaugural pledge, as well as unraveling and prosecuting those behind cases of political violence recorded in the state within the period under review.

According to him: “Political violence is a major set back to democracy worldwide. It leads to loss of lives and property as well as mistrust on the part of the people and those in power.

“The disturbing cases of political killings, especially in 2023, must not be swept under the carpet. This is to ensure we prevent future occurrences.”

Our Correspondent reports that the first Commission under Justice Zuwaira Yusuf, will look into cases of Political violence and Missing Persons from 2015 to 2023.

“We expect them to unravel the criminal network involved and unmask the sponsors to face justice. Find its root causes and find out where violence is associated with in 2015, 2019 and 2023.”

Inaugurating the second Commission of Inquiry under Justice Faruk Lawan, Governor Yusuf gave the Commission the mandate to look into cases of Misappropriation of Public Property and Assets.

He charged Justice Lawan and his entire members not to relent in identifying cases of misappropriation of public property and assets, especially between 2015 and 2023 within and outside the state.

He, however, emphasized that, “this move is neither political nor targeted at any individual, but it is a move with the mandate of the people of Kano.”

He charged the Commissions not to compromise their stands, but to remain faithful to their oath and the interest of the people of Kano at large and ensure justice for the state.

Goveenor Yusuf noted that the selection of the members of the two Commissions and its leaders was careful and thorough, adding that he remained confident that they will deliver as expected.

“We went through your records and we couldn’t find any of you wanting. We believe in you, and we expect your full reports in three months time,” he added.

Governor Yusuf distributes over 200 bags of rice across Kano state for Ramadan

Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Wednesday, flagged off the distribution of 224, 440 bags of 25kg rice to the less privileged across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state to ease the Ramadan feeding burden.

The bags of rice would be distributed across the 11, 222 polling units of the 484 Wards in the state.

Governor Yusuf tasked the Palliative Distribution Compliance Committees from state and local Government to Ward levels to ensure that the palliatives get to the targetted beneficiaries.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony held at Tiamin Rice Limited, Zaria Road, Governor Yusuf threatened that anyone or group of persons found diverting a single bag of rice would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

According to him, Wednesday’s event marked the fourth batch of massive palliative distribution to the less privileged people in the state, designed to ease the economic hardship being faced by Nigerians.

He added that the distribution exercise commenced with Kano South, to be followed by Kano North and Kano Central Senatorial Districts.

He further hinted that Kano state has started receiving palliatives from the Federal Government which have been mapped out for distribution to the less privileged people in the state.

Governor Yusuf said those who have already benefitted should not expect another one, as palliatives coming from the Federal Government would be given to only those who are yet to benefit, so as to ensure fairness.

In his remarks, the chairman State Palliative Distribution Compliance Committee who doubles as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, commended Governor Yusuf for the kind gesture and promised that the Committee will ensure fairness and transparency during the distribution exercise.

All the Interim Management Committee chairmen from the 44 Local Government Areas who spoke during the ceremony expressed gratitude to Governor Yusuf for coming to the aid of the poor masses and promised to supervise the distribution of the Ramadan palliatives to enable the targeted beneficiaries receive the kind gesture.