President Tinubu consoles with Nuhu Ribadu over brother’s passing

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 6:47 pm


President Bola Tinubu has condoled with the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, over the passing of his brother, Salihu Ahmadu Ribadu, who died on Sunday in Yola, Adamawa State.

The President was represented by his Chief of Staff, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, who led a federal government delegation on a condolence visit to Yola, on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Ribadu family home in Yola, the Chief of Staff said President Tinubu is saddened by the loss and describes it as “painful and irreparable.”

“Mr. President has mandated us to come to Yola and condole with a valued member of his team, the National Security Adviser, and by extension the rest of the family over the sad loss suffered by them.

“The loss of a close family member like this is very painful, and it is therefore important for friends and family to come together and commiserate with the bereaved family,” Honourable Gbajabiamila said.

The Chief of Staff was accompanied by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris; Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman; Minister of Arts and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musawa; Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Tunji Alausa, and Special Adviser to the President on General Duties (Office of the Vice President), Dr. Aliyu Modibbo Umar.

 

