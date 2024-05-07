IBEDC lists its achievements to its stakeholders

IBEDC Achievements ,

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has listed its achievements to his customers and all stakeholders.

These are in the areas of services, Band A feeder status maintenance, community engagements, Environmental Sustainability Initiatives and others.

Below is the statement by the company:

Celebrating Our Recent Achievements at IBEDC!

Dear Stakeholders,

We are thrilled to share some exciting updates and achievements that reflect our commitment to excellence and community service here at IBEDC.

Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure the highest standards of service and engagement, and we are proud to announce several key accomplishments:

We have successfully maintained our Band A feeder status by ensuring compliance with the NERC regulations regarding hours of supply, and the seven-day grace before a particular feeder is downgraded. This achievement is pivotal in providing our customers in Band A with consistent and reliable power, underscoring our commitment to meeting and exceeding regulatory standards.

Leading in Community Engagement, IBEDC has been recognized as the best DISCO in terms of community engagement. We believe in building strong relationships with the communities we serve, and this accolade is a testament to our proactive and inclusive approach to engaging with our stakeholders.

Environmental Sustainability Initiatives In our ongoing effort to contribute positively to the environment, we have initiated several green projects, including a significant tree-planting campaign. Of note is the tree planting exercise that too at Bashorun Ogunmola High School in Ibadan. These efforts not only enhance the ecological health of our communities but also align with our sustainability goals to create a greener future.

Charitable Contributions Continuing our tradition of giving back, IBEDC has made substantial donations to several local charities, supporting a range of causes from education to health. These initiatives are part of our broader commitment to social responsibility and making a meaningful impact in the lives of the people we serve.

We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of service and integrity in all our operations. We look forward to continuing our journey of excellence and innovation, always with our community and stakeholders at the heart of everything we do.”