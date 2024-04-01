Shut up! You are an illegal Assembly, PDP tells 27 defected Rivers Lawmakers

*Your legitimacy is subject of Court cases, address that first

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Rivers State Chapter has told the Martin Amaewhule-led 27 Lawmakers in Rivers State House Assembly who defected from the PDP to the APC in Rivers State to stop disturbing the peace of the State but allow the Court to determine their eroded legitimacy status.

PDP State Publicity Secretary, Hon Sydney Tambari Gbara, who made the remark following a Press statement by members of the illegal Assembly, urged them to address their legitimacy question in the light of Section 109 of the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 as amended

He told them to bury their heads in shame that while other State Houses of Assembly are making laws for the good governance of their respective states, those in Rivers are busy making frantic efforts to destroy the state and frustrate orders.

“You have several cases querying your legality in Courts, why are you running away from them. You are here constituting public nuisance, engaging in illegal assembly, taking illegal decisions and making illegal laws, knowing full well that you no longer represent your constituents. If you want to know what Rivers people think about you go to streets and ask questions. You are an illegal assembly and your laws are inconsequential to Rivers people”.

PDP Spokesperson regretted that the Founding Fathers of the State would be crying that a group of young people have decided to be used as agents of destabilization of their state, the government and it’s people, warning that posterity would not be kind to them for choosing the path of destruction rather than peace and reconciliation.

The PDP Publicity Secretary Sydney Tambari Gbara also responded to claims of non-implementation of the 8- Point Peace Accord by Tony Okocha, Caretaker Chairman of APC in Rivers.

“Although we are not holding brief for the state government, as a party, let me for the umpteenth time, tell Tony Okocha that Governor Siminialayi Fubara has in his desire to deepen peace in the state further implemented the Peace Accord and by our laws. So your attempt to try to stampede Governor Fubara into taking unconstitutional actions is like blowing hot air, he said”.

Our reports the that the Martin Amaewhule-led 27 Lawmakers loyal to Nyesom Wike Minister of Federal Capital Territory,FCT, addressed the press threatening to commence impeachment of the Governor Siminalayi Fubara accusing him not implementing 8 point Peace Accord signed and presided over by President Bola Ahmed.

Amaewhule accused the Governor of not funding the Rivers Independent Electoral Commission to conduct election into local Government Councils and allegedly breaking laws so far passed by the Assembly.