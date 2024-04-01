Embracing Fairness: Celebrating the Diversity of Voices

Johnson Babalola

In the symphony of life, every note holds significance, every voice contributes to the melody. Yet, amidst the cacophony of opinions and judgments, the notion of fairness often takes a backseat. Society tends to favor the brilliant over the perceived stupid, the soulful singer over the one with a bad voice, and the quick thinker over the dullard. But is this truly fair? Should one’s abilities or perceived shortcomings determine one’s worth or right to participate fully in society?

The essence of fairness lies in embracing the diversity of voices, recognizing the inherent value in everyone, regardless of their perceived intelligence, talent, or quickness of thought. It is about fostering an inclusive environment where everyone has a seat at the table, where every perspective is heard and respected.

Consider the notion that the brilliant is of the opinion that the stupid has no say in the affairs of the nation. Who defines brilliance? Is it merely measured by academic achievements or intellectual prowess? True brilliance encompasses empathy, compassion, and the ability to understand and uplift others. It is not about belittling those deemed less intelligent but about empowering them to contribute in meaningful ways to the betterment of society.

Similarly, the soulful singer who believes that only those with a melodious voice should lead praise and worship fails to grasp the essence of spirituality. Singing praises to exalt a higher power is not about the perfection of vocal cords but about the sincerity of the heart. Every voice, regardless of its tonal quality, has the power to evoke emotions and connect with the divine.

In the realm of justice, the quick thinker may dismiss the dullard as an unreliable witness in a Court of law. However, justice is not a race to see who can articulate their thoughts the fastest. It is about impartiality, integrity, and giving every individual a fair chance to present their case, regardless of their ability to articulate it swiftly.

Moreover, those who point fingers at others and cry privilege should pause and reflect on their own privilege and how they wield it over others. Privilege is not solely determined by socioeconomic status or race but also by one’s position of power and influence in society. It is about recognizing the advantages we may have and using them to uplift those who have been marginalized or oppressed.

Fairness is not a passive concept; it requires active participation and advocacy for equality and justice for all. It entails challenging our biases, dismantling oppressive systems, and creating opportunities for everyone to thrive. It is about embracing the richness of diversity and celebrating the unique contributions that everyone brings to the table.

So let us strive to build a society where fairness reigns supreme, where every voice is heard, and every person is valued for who they are. Let us champion inclusivity, empathy, and understanding, recognizing that true greatness lies not in our individual achievements but in our collective ability to uplift and empower one another. Together, let us create a world where fairness is not just an ideal but a reality for all.

*Johnson Babalola, a Canada based lawyer, leadership consultant and corporate emcee, is a public affairs analyst. Follow him for discussions on real life issues that affect us all:*

