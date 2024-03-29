Kogi State House of Assembly gets a committee on revenue

Due to the inability of a previous committee to deliver on its mandate, Kogi State House of Assembly has set up a new seven man committee that would ascertain the total revenues accruing to the state government.

The Speaker, Rt Hon Aliyu Umar Yusuf, disclosed this during plenary sitting on Thursday.

Yusuf explained that it was imperative to get correct data on the total revenue that accrues to the state, stressing that this would help in a long way in the rapid infrastructural and human developments of the state.

He said the terms of reference of the committee would be given to them and directed members to submit report in the next eight weeks.

The Chairman of the Committe is Hon Olawumi Jacob of Mopamuro state constituency, while Hon Akus Lawal of Ankpa 1 state constituency is co-Chairman

Other members of the committee are Hon Idrees Maikudi of Kogi state constituency, Hon Jibrin Abu of Ajaokuta state constituency, Hon Abdulrasaq Suleiman of Okene Town state constituency and Hon Emmanuel Obaro of Yagba East state constituency while Alh Muhammed Bello Abdul is the Committee Clerk, according to the Speaker

TheNews recalls that the findings of a similar committee were not unconnected to the industrial crisis between the state government and industrial giant, Dangote Cement Obajana.