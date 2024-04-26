President Tinubu appoints Jim Ovia Chairman, Nigeria Education Loan Board

President Tinubu appoints Jim Ovia Chairman, Nigeria Education Loan Board

Friday, April 26, 2024 6:31 pm


Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Jim Ovia, CFR, renowned banker and businessman, as the Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

Mr. Ovia is the founder of one of Nigeria’s leading banks and a respected business leader, with a surfeit of efforts and benefaction towards nurturing and empowering young Nigerians.

He is an alumnus of Harvard Business School and holds a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Louisiana.

The National Student Loan Programme is a pivotal intervention that seeks to guarantee sustainable higher education and functional skill development for all Nigerian students and youths.

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund, the implementing institution of this innovation, demands excellence and Nigerians of the finest professional ilk to guide and manage.

The President believes Mr. Ovia will bring his immense wealth of experience and professional stature to this role to advance the all-important vision of ensuring that no Nigerian student suffers a capricious end to their pursuit of higher education over a lack of funds and of ensuring that Nigerian youths, irrespective of who they are, have access to higher education and skills that will make them productive members of society and core contributors to the knowledge-based global economy of this century.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Founder and General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministry, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, right, campaigning against DSTV 3 hours ago

    General Overseer Omega Power Ministry,leads protest dumps DSTV over hike in subscription 
    Agricultural Extension Society of Nigeria (AESON) 29th Annual Conference which held from 21st to 24th April 2024 at the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) 4 hours ago

    Agricultural Extension Services  Experts Canvass Adoption of New Technology to Drive Food Security
    Senator Ayogu Eze 6 hours ago

    For Ayogu, It is Goodnight
    Vice President Kashim Shettima; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Yemi Cardoso signed the Aso Accord for Economic and Financial Inclusion with state governments 7 hours ago

    FG, States, Others Sign Accord for Economic, Financial Inclusion
    Chief Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ogalla and Governor Siminalayi Fubara,Rivers State 9 hours ago

    Be firm in fight against oil theft Fubara, tells Chief of Naval Staff
    L-R: Russian Trade Commissioner in Nigeria, Mr. Max. Patrov, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, Sen. Patrick Ndubueze, and Special Adviser Abuja Liaison, Ambassador Humphrey Orjiakor when Uzodimma met with Patrov in Abuja  11 hours ago

    Uzodimma, Russian Trade Commissioner in Nigeria meets for mutual business interest
    Dangote Cement 13 hours ago

    Q1: More Nigerians buy Dangote Cement, as volume rises by 26.1% to 4.6MT
    Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Project 14 hours ago

    Socioeconomic Benefits of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Project