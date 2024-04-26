For Ayogu, It is Goodnight

For Ayogu, It is Goodnight

Friday, April 26, 2024 4:42 pm


Senator Ayogu Eze

Senator Ayogu Eze

Babafemi Ojudu

I received the sad news of the passing of my former colleague in The Guardian newspapers as well as in the Senate, Senator Ayogu Eze.

Ayogu was a brilliant journalist. One of the dedicated reporters The Guardian recruited and trained in the 1980s.

Ayogu transitioned from journalism to politics and excelled in this career. He ascended from being a governor’s spokesperson to being a commissioner and later a senator. He was skilled at his work as a legislator, and we had close associations even though we used to have principled disagreements. He was PDP, and I was APC. Sometimes we had shouting matches at committee meetings, and sometimes we made jokes about our disagreements. He will later quit the PDP to join the APC, two parties that have since morphed into one like siamese twins.
Ayogu tried twice to be the governor of Enugu State but faced setbacks.

Early in February, I got a call from him inviting me to the wedding of his daughter in Lagos. “You must honor me with your presence. This girl is your daughter. His mother is your sister from Ifaki, Ekiti State,” he said. I was touched by that, particularly at a time when most Nigerians are retreating to their ethnic enclaves. The story of Ayogu and his Ekiti wife, who, if I am not mistaken, he met at The Guardian, is one that gives hope. The wedding happened, but sadly, I couldn’t attend. Two days later, I tried to call to apologize for my inability to attend but could not reach him. I called a mutual friend who informed me that Ayogu suffered a massive stroke the day after the daughter’s wedding. The news was devastating.
Two months later, I woke up to the news of his passing. What a very sad one this is—this intertwining of joy and sadness. How could the occasion of such joyousness be married with the tragedy of a stroke and ultimately death? That is the nature of our existence.

It reminds me of the title of a periodical I used to read when I was growing up: Sadness and Joy. The earlier we accept this as the reality of life, the better for us mortals. This will do us the good of moderating our appetite for wealth, for position, for all the glittering things of life; it will chip away at our huge and unhealthy ego; it will help us relate to living moderately, giving and not always taking.

Ayogu has done his bit and gone; we can only console his wife, children, and all those he left behind while the rest of us, who are still playing God, learn a lesson from this flimsy and fleeting human existence.
Journey well, dear brother and friend.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Founder and General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministry, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, right, campaigning against DSTV 3 hours ago

    General Overseer Omega Power Ministry,leads protest dumps DSTV over hike in subscription 
    Agricultural Extension Society of Nigeria (AESON) 29th Annual Conference which held from 21st to 24th April 2024 at the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) 4 hours ago

    Agricultural Extension Services  Experts Canvass Adoption of New Technology to Drive Food Security
    Jim Ovia 5 hours ago

    President Tinubu appoints Jim Ovia Chairman, Nigeria Education Loan Board
    Vice President Kashim Shettima; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Yemi Cardoso signed the Aso Accord for Economic and Financial Inclusion with state governments 7 hours ago

    FG, States, Others Sign Accord for Economic, Financial Inclusion
    Chief Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ogalla and Governor Siminalayi Fubara,Rivers State 9 hours ago

    Be firm in fight against oil theft Fubara, tells Chief of Naval Staff
    L-R: Russian Trade Commissioner in Nigeria, Mr. Max. Patrov, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, Sen. Patrick Ndubueze, and Special Adviser Abuja Liaison, Ambassador Humphrey Orjiakor when Uzodimma met with Patrov in Abuja  11 hours ago

    Uzodimma, Russian Trade Commissioner in Nigeria meets for mutual business interest
    Dangote Cement 13 hours ago

    Q1: More Nigerians buy Dangote Cement, as volume rises by 26.1% to 4.6MT
    Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Project 14 hours ago

    Socioeconomic Benefits of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Project