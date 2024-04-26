General Overseer Omega Power Ministry,leads protest dumps DSTV over hike in subscription 

Founder and General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministry, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, right, campaigning against DSTV

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Founder and General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministry, OPM, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere has dumped the possibility of renewing his DSTV subscription and joined subscribers in protest against the hike.

He stated that his current DSTV subscription, when it eventually expires will not be renewed until the prices are slashed downwards.

In the Facebook OPM page personally posted by Apostle Chinyere today, Friday, he explained that it was a decision he was reluctant to make, but necessarily had to do it.

According to the popular televangelist, “Millions of Nigerians can no longer meet up with the current prize of DSTV/ GOLD TV subscription because of the current economic reality in Nigeria.

“So, as my current subscription is expiring, I shall not be renewing my DSTV subscription until DSTV reduces the price.

“Starting today I will be searching for alternatives and will be watching the news because is major news and OPM TV which is a 24-hour television station I watch when am chanced.

“But DSTV, NO to the renewal of subscription until prizes are reviewed downwards.”

Our Correspondent reports that the decision of the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry, OPM Worldwide, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, who unarguably has millions of global followers and viewers his religious programmes streamed on Multichoice products DSTV/GOTV may have a rebounding effect on revenue of the company.

Over the years, Apostle Chinyere, the ministry has attracted global attention because has been anchored on philanthropy and humanitarian services like free schools for the underprivileged,free medical care, free accommodation for the homeless,free overseas scholarships for the indigents, free schools for the Autistic and those with Down syndrome challenges and so on.

Few minutes after he posted his decision, thousands of his followers started applauding his decision and vowed to join in the boycott of Multichoice products of DSTV/GOTV.

One of them said “Thank you Sir, it’s a good discussion. I wish every person and corporate offices that use them will follow this idea.

Multichoice in the last 12 months has increased their price 3 times and plans to increase it again from May 1st, it wickedness.

Since our government and customer protection agency can’t speak for us, let’s reject their services. Their customer care personnel will call to find out why you have failed to renew your subscription, simply tell them that the new price review is UNACCEPTABLE”, among others.

Recall that early this week, Multichoice Nigeria announced an increase in the cost of subscriptions for its DStv and GOtv packages beginning from May 1.

This meant that customers on the DStv premium bouquet will pay N37,000 as against the current N29,500.

Customers on Compact+ would pay N25,000 from N19,800 while those on Compact bouquet will pay N15,700, up from N12,500.

Also, to subscribe to Confam, Yanga, and Padi packages, customers will pay N9,300, N5,100, and N3,600 from N7,400, N4,200, and N2,950 respectively.

It is this development that the OPM founder was lamenting given the current economic hardship.