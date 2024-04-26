Uzodimma, Russian Trade Commissioner in Nigeria meets for mutual business interest

Governor of Imo State, Sen Hope Uzodimma, and the Russian Trade Commissioner in Nigeria, Mr. Max Petrov have met to discuss issues of mutual bilateral interest that will help bolster trade, industry, and general, development in Imo State.

Mr. Patrov joined Governor Uzodimma in the bilateral discussions with his team in Abuja.

Governor Uzodimma is poised to change the socioeconomic narrative of Imo State through strategic investment initiatives and business relationships.

During his inauguration for his second term in office in January this year, he assured the people that his achievements in the first four years of his administration will be a child’s play by the time he rounds off his second term.

The meeting with the Russian Trade Commissioner in Nigeria is one of such meetings Governor Uzodimma has held recently, including the one with Africa Export and Import (Afrexim) Bank and her affiliate partners coordinated by Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, Prof Benedict Oramah.

On the meeting with Mr. Patrov Governor Uzodimma said: “I engaged in extensive discussions with Mr. Max Petrov, the Russian Trade Commissioner in Nigeria, and his team, with a focus on fostering bilateral relationships to bolster business affairs within our State.

“We delved into various avenues for collaboration as I emphasized our commitment to strengthening economic activities in our State by fostering productive partnerships for the betterment of our people and Nigeria as a whole.

“This is one of our efforts to explore diverse opportunities that will benefit ndi Imo and contribute to the nation’s economic growth. It was an important meeting as we strive to create an environment conducive to investment and prosperity for our people.”

The Senator representing Imo North, Senator Patrick Ndubueze, Special Adviser, Abuja Liaison, Ambassador Humphrey Orjiakor, and Chief Technical Assistant to the Governor, Dr. Bola Adigun, were among those who joined him during the meeting.

