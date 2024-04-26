Uzodimma, Russian Trade Commissioner in Nigeria meets for mutual business interest

Uzodimma, Russian Trade Commissioner in Nigeria meets for mutual business interest

Friday, April 26, 2024 12:32 pm


L-R: Russian Trade Commissioner in Nigeria, Mr. Max. Patrov, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, Sen. Patrick Ndubueze, and Special Adviser Abuja Liaison, Ambassador Humphrey Orjiakor when Uzodimma met with Patrov in Abuja 

L-R: Russian Trade Commissioner in Nigeria, Mr. Max. Patrov, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, Sen. Patrick Ndubueze, and Special Adviser Abuja Liaison, Ambassador Humphrey Orjiakor when Uzodimma met with Patrov in Abuja

Governor of Imo State, Sen Hope Uzodimma, and the Russian Trade Commissioner in Nigeria, Mr. Max Petrov have met to discuss issues of mutual bilateral interest that will help bolster trade, industry, and general, development in Imo State.

Mr. Patrov joined Governor Uzodimma in the bilateral discussions with his team in Abuja.

Governor Uzodimma is poised to change the socioeconomic narrative of Imo State through strategic investment initiatives and business relationships.

During his inauguration for his second term in office in January this year, he assured the people that his achievements in the first four years of his administration will be a child’s play by the time he rounds off his second term.

The meeting with the Russian Trade Commissioner in Nigeria is one of such meetings Governor Uzodimma has held recently, including the one with Africa Export and Import (Afrexim) Bank and her affiliate partners coordinated by Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, Prof Benedict Oramah.

On the meeting with Mr. Patrov Governor Uzodimma said: “I engaged in extensive discussions with Mr. Max Petrov, the Russian Trade Commissioner in Nigeria, and his team, with a focus on fostering bilateral relationships to bolster business affairs within our State.

“We delved into various avenues for collaboration as I emphasized our commitment to strengthening economic activities in our State by fostering productive partnerships for the betterment of our people and Nigeria as a whole.

“This is one of our efforts to explore diverse opportunities that will benefit ndi Imo and contribute to the nation’s economic growth. It was an important meeting as we strive to create an environment conducive to investment and prosperity for our people.”

The Senator representing Imo North,  Senator Patrick Ndubueze, Special Adviser, Abuja Liaison, Ambassador Humphrey Orjiakor, and Chief Technical Assistant to the Governor, Dr. Bola Adigun, were among those who joined him during the meeting.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Founder and General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministry, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, right, campaigning against DSTV 3 hours ago

    General Overseer Omega Power Ministry,leads protest dumps DSTV over hike in subscription 
    Agricultural Extension Society of Nigeria (AESON) 29th Annual Conference which held from 21st to 24th April 2024 at the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) 5 hours ago

    Agricultural Extension Services  Experts Canvass Adoption of New Technology to Drive Food Security
    Jim Ovia 5 hours ago

    President Tinubu appoints Jim Ovia Chairman, Nigeria Education Loan Board
    Senator Ayogu Eze 6 hours ago

    For Ayogu, It is Goodnight
    Vice President Kashim Shettima; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Yemi Cardoso signed the Aso Accord for Economic and Financial Inclusion with state governments 7 hours ago

    FG, States, Others Sign Accord for Economic, Financial Inclusion
    Chief Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ogalla and Governor Siminalayi Fubara,Rivers State 9 hours ago

    Be firm in fight against oil theft Fubara, tells Chief of Naval Staff
    Dangote Cement 13 hours ago

    Q1: More Nigerians buy Dangote Cement, as volume rises by 26.1% to 4.6MT
    Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Project 14 hours ago

    Socioeconomic Benefits of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Project