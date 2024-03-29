IBEDC Encourages Nigerians to Embrace Love During Easter Celebration, Advocates Safety.

The Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc extends warm greetings to Christians and all Nigerians as we commemorate the Easter season.

In a statement issued by the Managing Director, Engr. Kingsley Achife emphasized the significance of Easter, highlighting its essence of love, renewal, and sacrifice, which are fundamental principles for societal harmony and progress. Engr. Achife urges all citizens, particularly Christians, to embody the spirit of love and compassion, fostering unity and collective prosperity.

Engr. Achife reaffirms IBEDC’s commitment to providing good service delivery throughout the Easter festivities. He assures customers that the technical team will be on standby to promptly address any electrical faults that may arise during this period. “To ensure seamless assistance, our customer care line, 07001239999, will remain operational to address inquiries and reports promptly.”

The Managing Director cautions against the engagement of unqualified individuals to handle electrical issues within communities, emphasizing the importance of adhering to safety protocols and proper earthing of premises. He underscores the dangers of tampering with electrical installations, stressing that such actions are not only illegal but also pose serious risks to electrical accidents. Engr. Achife also urges motorists to exercise caution on the roads, avoiding driving under the influence and adhering to traffic regulations to prevent accidents involving electrical infrastructure.

Moreover, the Managing Director encourages customers to utilize IBEDC’s hassle-free payment platforms to settle their bills and purchase electricity units conveniently, thereby avoiding service disruptions. Among these platforms is the newly launched IBEDCPAY app, accessible to both Android and iOS users. Other payment options include Irecharge, Quickteller, Payarena, Jumia, Watu, Buypower, and ATM. “In response to customer needs, IBEDC offices will remain open during the Easter holidays from 9 am to 3 pm. Customers can also reach us via email at [email protected].”