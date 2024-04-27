Sierra Leone At 63: Beyond Clinking of Glasses

Abubakar Hashim

Today, Sierra Leone is 63. Africa and the world will, definitely, extend congratulatory message to the government and people on today’s Independence Day.

The country is a survivor of many catastrophes in the past. A bloody 11- year old civil war. A devastating Ebola epidemic. An ugly mudslide disaster. A catastrophic COVID saga. In these sad episodes, the country emerged strong, with a resilient people, necessitating world wide accolades and encomiums on the people as the country clocks 63 today.

This goes beyond celebration and clinking of champagne glasses.

It calls for deep reflection, particularly by the leaders and even the followers.

Sierra Leone had laid a foundation for education in Africa. But present realities call for deep reflection, as provision of basic utilities are epileptic.

The peoples’ resilience and determination to survive in the midst of current difficulties, stand tall, as the country clocks 63 today.

A deep reflection is desperately needed to heal a divided and polarised nation, whose political persuasion is tailored along ethnic and tribal divide.

A topographically beautiful country, peopled with men and women of impeccable prowess and unparalleled splendour, the country deserves a Happy Independence Anniversary, despite current severe economic turmoil.

*Abubakar Hashim is the West Africa Bureau Chief of the News Magazine, based in Sierra Leone