Sierra Leone At 63: Beyond Clinking of Glasses

Sierra Leone At 63: Beyond Clinking of Glasses

Saturday, April 27, 2024 10:01 am


President Bio

President Bio

Abubakar Hashim

Today, Sierra Leone is 63. Africa and the world will, definitely, extend congratulatory message to the government and people on today’s Independence Day.
The country is a survivor of many catastrophes in the past. A bloody 11- year old civil war. A devastating Ebola epidemic. An ugly mudslide disaster. A catastrophic COVID saga. In these sad episodes, the country emerged strong, with a resilient people, necessitating world wide accolades and encomiums on the people as the country clocks 63 today.
This goes beyond celebration and clinking of champagne glasses.
It calls for deep reflection, particularly by the leaders and even the followers.

Sierra Leone had laid a foundation for education in Africa. But present realities call for deep reflection, as provision of basic utilities are epileptic.
The peoples’ resilience and determination to survive in the midst of current difficulties, stand tall, as the country clocks 63 today.

A deep reflection is desperately needed to heal a divided and polarised nation, whose political persuasion is tailored along ethnic and tribal divide.
A topographically beautiful country, peopled with men and women of impeccable prowess and unparalleled splendour, the country deserves a Happy Independence Anniversary, despite current severe economic turmoil.

*Abubakar Hashim is the West Africa Bureau Chief of the News Magazine, based in Sierra Leone

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Aliko Dangote 2 hours ago

    Dangote Heart of Gateway Int’l Trade Fair-OGUNCCIMA
    4 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu’s Aide Charges Youth on Positive Use of Technology
    Dan Obir, left, Obaseki, top and Ighodalo2 4 hours ago

    Edo 2024: More trouble as former associates gang up against Obaseki, Ighodalo
    Alleged stolen public assets, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje,  Judicial  Commission of Inquiry, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, 4 hours ago

    Ganduje’s probe:  Commission holds inaugural sitting Monday
    President Tinubu 13 hours ago

    President Tinubu calls for collaboration, inclusiveness to address global challenges
    President Tinubu and Mr Robert Maersk Uggla 14 hours ago

    President Tinubu meets Chairman of Danish shipping giant, Maersk, secures $600m investment
    GyC 16 hours ago

    Bullion Records Sensational Artiste , GyC, Storms Calabar to Honour Mother’s Birthday in Style
    Dr, Mike Adenuga 17 hours ago

    The Bull at 71