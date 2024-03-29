Gov. Sule Salutes New ALGON Chairman

Friday, March 29, 2024 9:37 am


NKRUMAH BANKONG-OBI/Lafia

The governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule has felicitated the newly elected chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, ALGON, an umbrella body for local councils, the third tier of government in Nigeria, Aminu Muazu Maitafa. Sule said he wasn’t surprised by the election of Maifata as he was eminently fit for the office “Your elevation to the position of National President of ALGON is well deserved and a classic case of “whom the cap fits.”

A statement signed by Ibrahim Adra, Chief Press Secretary to the governor said Sule praised the humility, calm disposition, hardworking and unwavering loyalty,” that have been constant as qualities that the newly elevated ALGON possess and all of which stand him in good stead in his life journey.

The governor expressed confidence that Maitafa will bring his rich pedigree to focus on his new assignment. “Governor Sule adds that he does not doubt that the new National President will bring his wealth of experience to bear in steering this all-important Association in the right direction,” the statement added.

Adra said that the governor noted that local government areas are important collaborators in the quest for the development of the nation. “The third tier of government is critical and worthy partners in the quest for rapid development of the country,” Sule was quoted as saying.

While wishing Maitafa good health, wisdom and a successful tenure, Sule said the State was proud of Maitafa and assured him of its support as he executes his new office “As an ambassador of the state in whom we are pleased I wish you a successful tenure and an assurance of my support and that of the Government of Nasarawa State.”

Muazu is the sitting chairman of Lafia Local Government Area and the chairman of ALGON in Nasarawa State.

 

Pix: Gov. Abdullahi Sule

 

