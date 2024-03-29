At Easter, President Tinubu Celebrates with Christians; Calls for Unity and Compassion

Friday, March 29, 2024 9:57 am


President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu joins the Christian faithful to commemorate Easter, a significant moment and a glorious celebration of the triumph of life over death.

The President warmly greets Christians in Nigeria and around the world on this occasion, emphasizing love, sacrifice, and compassion as the patent themes of this solemn season.

President Tinubu notes that the sacrifice of Jesus Christ for humanity is an emphatic lesson for leaders and all Nigerians to yield to selflessness and compassion, and be steadfast in pursuing a united, peaceful, and prosperous nation.

The President strongly commends Nigerians for the sacrifices they have made in the past few months for the nation to be steered to the path of recovery and sustainable growth, assuring them that the seeds of patience that they have sown are beginning to sprout and will in no time bring forth an abundance of good fruits.

As Christians celebrate the victory of life over death as exemplified by the resurrection of Christ, President Tinubu assures all citizens that Nigeria will triumph over its challenges as his administration remains firmly committed to this end.

The President wishes Nigerians, a Happy Easter.

