Governors hail Oyebanji over transfer of electricity regulatory oversight to Ekiti

*Says Ekiti Governor has made immeasurable Impact on Citizens

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has congratulated Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji on the recent transfer of the electricity regulatory oversight by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to the Ekiti State Electricity Regulatory Bureau.

The NGF, in a congratulatory letter signed by its Director General, Asishana Okauru, said the transfer was a major achievement and “significant milestone” in the tenure of the Biodun Oyebanji-led administration in Ekiti State.

Hailing Governor Oyebanji for his “dedication, hard work and unwavering commitment to the service of Ekiti State” the NGF said it is proud of the Governor who has undoubtedly made positive and immeasurable impact on the lives of the people of the State.

While commending the cognate Government staff for their untiring commitment to duty, the Forum reiterated its joy that Governor Oyebanji has penchant for appointing the right people into positions; adding that the Governor’s choice of personnel is a testament to his visionary governance.

“On behalf of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum secretariat (NGFS), we congratulate you on the signing of the Order of Transfer of Regulatory Oversight of the Electricity Market in Ekiti State. This is a significant milestone in your term as Governor of Ekiti State. It is also a worthy achievement in the life of the new Electricity Act 2023.”

“Your dedication, hard work and unwavering commitment to the service of the people of Ekiti State undoubtedly led to this momentous achievement. The positive impact you have had on the lives of the citizens of Ekiti State is immeasurable and something to be proud of. Your tireless efforts have brought about positive changes and advancements that will benefit future generations”, Okauru said.

It is recalled that the Biodun Oyebanji Administration has made considerable investment in the power sector in the bid to fix power infrastructure in the state and boost economic activities in line with its shared prosperity agenda.

These include the establishment of the 5-Megawatt Independent Power Project, which is currently providing uninterrupted power supply to Government Offices at the state Secretariat, major institutions including the teaching Hospital complex, as well as the powering of some street lights. The Administration has also rehabilitated and connected the towns of Erijiyan and Ikogosi as well as Ikogosi Resorts back to the National Grid to enhance the State tourism corridor.

Other achievements of the Administration include rehabilitation and connection of Ipole lloro-Ekiti back to the National Grid, rehabilitation and reconnection of ljan, Iluomoba, Aisegba, Agbado, Imesi, Ode, Isinbode, Egbe, Iro-Ayeteju and Omuo up to Ilasa in Ayekire/Gbonyin and Ekiti East/South-East LGAs and LCDAs back to the National Grid as well as the extension of 33KV network from 132KV Omisanjana transmission substation to Baptist High School and the connection of Ilawe Dedicated 33KV feeder line with Erijiyan-Ekiti.

The Administration also installed 500kVA 33/0.415 relief transformer at Ikogosi, and is extending electricity from Aramoko to Ijero, Eruku, Kwara State to the agricultural zone in lyemero, and from Iluomoba to Ikole. Several other initiatives are in the offing, including a federal TCN 132KV connection between Ikere, Ijesa-Isu and Ilupeju.