Oyebanji, Lagos Lawmakers Congratulate President Tinubu at 72

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, and Lagos lawmakers have congratulated the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 72nd birthday.

The Governor in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, described President Tinubu as a special and remarkable gift to Nigeria and a man of history whose impact, over the years, has helped shape democracy in the country.

He said President Tinubu’s 72nd birthday offers an opportunity to celebrate a life that is dedicated to the service of fatherland and humanity in general. This, he said, is in addition to thanking God for giving Nigeria a man of courage as its leader at a critical time like this.

Governor Oyebanji described President Tinubu as an uncommon statesman who sacrificed his all by opting to be an opposition leader at the height of military dictatorship in the country and fighting with other patriotic leaders to ensure the restoration of democracy to Nigeria.

According to him, President Tinubu is a consistent politician who understands the game of politics and intricacies of leadership which he sees as an opportunity to touch the lives of the masses. This, according to the Governor, has been demonstrated times without number through the President’s actions, policies and interventions.

He described the nation’s leader as “the most prepared President ever” by his evolution as a freedom fighter, a pro-democracy activist, a legislator, a governor and an opposition leader who transited to the Presidency to crown a stellar political career.

Hailing he President’s decision not to mark his birthday with any form of celebration this year in view of the mood of the nation, Governor Oyebanji said the President’s action is a reflection of his selflessness and sensitivity as a true leader of the people.

Governor Oyebanji assured President Tinubu that the government and people of Ekiti State would continue to support his administration even as they wish him a happy birthday and more years of bliss and impact.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Ekiti State, the Land of Honour, I wish our dear President and leader a happy birthday and pray that the years ahead be lived in good health and crowned with greater impact.”, the Governor added.

Lagos Lawmakers Also Honour Nigeria’s President

Lawmakers at the Lagos State House of Assembly took turns to speak glowingly of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday as he marks his 72nd birthday on Friday.

The lawmakers commended the President for deciding on no-celebration of his birthday in consideration of the mood of the nation as, according to them, this was the mark of true leadership.

However, the lawmakers said it was important to celebrate the President’s achievements while he was governor of Lagos and his current strides noting that his policies in the State have continued to put Lagos on the global map.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, while praying for good health and strength for the President, noted that the successes so far achieved by Lagos can be linked to Tinubu’s wisdom and leadership capacity.

“When Asiwaju Tinubu became governor, we all know how much Lagos was earning. He successfully moved the revenue of the state from N600 million to over N8 billion in 2007. He also set in motion strategies for the upward progression of the revenue generation.

“This is not just about his birthday. It is a celebration of Lagos and where his policies have carried us. The Lagos Red Line rail project was unveiled recently and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu reiterated that the achievement can be attributed to Asiwaju who created the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) while he was governor,” Dr. Obasa said.

The Speaker directed the Clerk of the House, Barr. Olalekan Onafeko, to transmit a congratulatory message to the President on behalf of the lawmakers, staff and management of the Assembly.

In his contribution, the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Noheem Adams, prayed that the steps currently being taken by the President would bring Nigeria out of its challenges.

While the Deputy Majority Leader, Adedamola Richard Kasunmu, described Tinubu as a compassionate leader, Hon. Sa’ad Olumoh (Ajeromi-Ifelodun 1) said Tinubu’s journey has been one of successes as seen in Lagos and his current administration at the centre. He prayed that the President’s current policies will also be beneficial to every citizen.

On his part, Hon. Sylvester Ogunkelu (Epe 2) recalled how Obasa prayed in 2019 that Tinubu would be president adding that Tinubu had shown his leadership acumen by deciding not to celebrate this year’s birthday.

Hon. Foluke Osafile (Amuwo Odofin 1) commended the President’s current steps while Hon. Adewale Temitope (Ifako Ijaiye 1) prayed that God continue to direct Tinubu’s paths and also keep Lagos lawmakers soaring.