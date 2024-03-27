VP Shettima: We Will Provide Enabling Environment for Our Youths to Thrive

VP Shettima: We Will Provide Enabling Environment for Our Youths to Thrive

Wednesday, March 27, 2024 8:40 pm


VP Shettima

*Launches National Design and Innovation Competition

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has hailed the pivotal role of youths and creativity in shaping Nigeria’s future, declaring that innovation is the driving force behind the nation’s manufacturing sector and its boundless potential.

VP Shettima who spoke on Tuesday during the official launch of the National Design and Innovation Competition in the Presidential Villa, emphasized that “the future belongs to the youth and the creatives.”

According to him, Nigeria’s youthful population, with an average age of just 19 years old “ is an age group that is pregnant with ideas for innovation and for the social and economic transformation of Nigeria.”

He said, “Innovation drives manufacturing and Nigeria is brimming with possibilities and opportunities.”

The National Design and Innovation Competition which aims to spur entrepreneurship and creative ventures among Nigeria’s burgeoning youth population is organised by the Interior Designers Association of Nigeria (IDAN) in partnership with the Bank of Industry (BOI), Wema Bank and other related industry sector players.

The Vice President pledged federal government’s support for youth aspirations and entrepreneurship, commending the financial institutions’ backing of the creative sector.

He announced plans to include young innovators in the government’s $617.7 million Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (i-DICE) programme.

“It’s not the size that matters but it’s the drive and commitment of the leadership. I want to assure you that we are going to capture you in the $617.7 million i-DICE programme. This is just the beginning of our partnership. We will continue the engagement,” VP Shettima stated.

Addressing economic concerns, the Vice President declared that “the worst is over”, noting that the naira would continue to stabilize in the coming weeks and months, as the President Bola Tinubu administration tackles issues like food security, nutrition and insecurity.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is making robust plans to see that all issues of insecurity are addressed,” Shettima said.

In her remarks, leader of the delegation and Founder of the Interior Designers Association of Nigeria (IDAN), Titi Ogufere, announced plans by IDAN and the Design Innovation Hub of Nigeria, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy to train one million youths in furniture, product and industrial design.

This initiative which aims to equip aspiring creatives with the necessary skills and access to training will feature design competitions and workshops where participants can showcase their prototypes and work with top Nigerian manufacturers like AFP by Julius Berger, TRT Aredo, Wood Styles, IO Furniture, and Nettetal.

