Easter celebration: Edo NSCDC deploys 1200 personnel 

Wednesday, March 27, 2024 4:20 pm


Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps

By Jethro Ibileke 

The Edo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has assured residents of the state that adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure a hitch-free Easter celebration in the state.

The Commandant of the Command, Mr Gbenga Agun, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, disclosed that no fewer than 1200 personnel have been deployed to ensure a peaceful and secure celebration.

The statement which was signed by the Command’s spokesperson, Efosa Ogbebor, noted that all special forces in the Corps, including the armed squad, the anti-vandal monitoring unit, the special female squad, intelligence, agro rangers, counter-terrorism and chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives (CBRNE) unit have been directed to join forces with regular officers.

“Our job is to protect lives and property, so you must look out for criminals, hoodlums, and mischief makers seeking to compromise the peace of the state and deal decisively with them.

“Our personnel will provide adequate security in places of worship, motor parks, recreational centres, and other places to prevent any form of threat to lives and property,” Agun said.

While congratulating all Christians in the State on the celebration of Christ’s resurrection, the Commandant charged them to pray for peace and progress of the state and the nation in general.

He, however, warned holidaymakers to celebrate in moderation and be law-abiding in whatever they do, even as he urged them to assist security agencies by giving timely and credible information to nip crime in the bud.

 

 

 

