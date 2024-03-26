Fubara sacks Task Force on Environmental Sanitation

Fubara sacks Task Force on Environmental Sanitation

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 6:27 pm


Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt 

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has announced the dissolution of the State Task Force on Sanitation.

In a Government Press statement signed by Nelson Chukwudi,Chief Press Secretary,CPS, to Governor Fubara,said the Governor announced the dissolution during a meeting with the State Task Force on Sanitation and refuse contractors in Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

The State Chief Executive said that the task force ceases to exist with immediate effect.

He directed the Special Adviser on Environmental Sanitation, Prince Obi Ohia, to take charge of the agency until the government takes a decision on the leadership of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA).

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    The Minister, Dele Alake, centre, during a meeting with the bitumen concessionaires 47 mins ago

    Make Nigeria a Net Exporter of Bitumen, Alake Charges Block Winners
    Access Bank Headquarters 48 mins ago

    Access Holdings Plc Reports Strong FY2023 Financial Performance, Grows PBT by 335%, Earnings to N2.59 Trillion
    Vice President Kashim Ibrahim commissioned the Geometric Power Group on Monday, February 24, 2024 c 5 hours ago

    Geometric Power and Yoruba Omoluabi
    Wole Oguntokun2 5 hours ago

     Wole Oguntokun, renowned playwright and director, is dead
    President Joseph Boakai 6 hours ago

    Liberia: Boakai Reduces Costs Of Living
    Sir Celestine Omehia 7 hours ago

    Why you were never a Governor of Rivers State’, Court tells Omehia
    President Bola Tinubu and Nyesome Wike 8 hours ago

    Tinubu, Beware of Nyesome Wike
    Representative of Rivers State Governor and Head of Civil Service, Dr George Nwaeke speaking to leaders and members of Family Support Group during a solidarity visit to Government House, Port Harcourt, to declare support for the Governor, on Wednesday. 9 hours ago

    Don’t panic, we’ll protect Rivers interest – Fubara 