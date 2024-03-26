Edo PDP chairman, Aziegbemi regains freedom from kidnappers

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 8:08 am


Dr. Tony Aziegbemi

By Jethro Ibileke

The Edo State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Tony Aziegbemi has been released from the clutches of kidnappers.

Dr. Aziegbemi, who was was kidnapped by a gang of gunmen near his house in Benin, 11 days ago, was reportedly set free by his abductors in the early hours of today (Tuesday, 26 March).

Sources had it that he arrived at his GRA residence at about 3 am to the waiting arms of his family members and close friends.

Speaking on his mobile phone early this morning, the Edo PDP chairman said that he was happy to be back home with his family.

“I am back home with my family. I am fine. I am just trying to rest and will talk to you later,” he told a journalist.

Circumstances surrounding his release are however unclear, as at the of this report.

It is however not clear if a ransom was paid for his release as the abductors had reportedly demanded a princely sum of N500 million before setting him free.

The State Police Command spokesman, SP Chidi Nwanbuzor, who spoke to journalists on his mobile phone, simply advised journalists to wait for an official police statement.

“Wait for the official police statement,” he allergy said.

Recall that Aziegbemi who is a former member of the House of Representatives (Esan North East/Esan South East), was trailed by his abductors who rode in two Toyota Corolla cars on the night of Friday, 16 March.

According to his driver, the gunmen overtook his sports SUV at a speed break as it slowed down along Osaro Street, off Country Home Road, close to his house at about 11 pm.

The PDP chairman who is said not to have  police protection was on his way home after a meeting in Government House when he was abducted by the gunmen who trailed him.

The gunmen were said to have abandoned the Russian trained economist’s car along Sapele road and took him away in their cars.

 

