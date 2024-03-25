Portable and Bobrisky at war over award

Portable and Bobrisky at war over award

Monday, March 25, 2024 4:23 pm


Bobrisky and Portable

Bobrisky and Portable

 By Nehru Odeh

Popular Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable has slammed Bobrisky after the crossdresser won the Best Dressed Female at the premiere of Eniola Ajao’s cinematic creation titled Ajakaju “Beast of Two Worlds” which was held at  Circle Mall, Lekki in Lagos. The movie will be released on Friday, March 29th 2024.

In the video that has gone viral, Portable, in his characteristic brash manner picked holes at the award, saying in both pidgin English and Yoruba, “Na so I hear say they give Bobrisky Best Female Dress(sic) for the movie. Shey na woman? No be artificial man wey dey do yansh, wey dey do breast.”

Portable believes that the judges at the movie premiere where Bobrisky was declared the Best Female Dresser are a bad influence on society.

The singer also added that there were a lot of gorgeous actresses at the movie premiere and someone like Bobrisky who is a crossdresser didn’t deserve to win it over them.

The “Zazoo Zeh” hitmaker added that Bobrisky is not a woman but a man who went through BBL to enhance his backside and enlarge his blossom cavity.

Portable added that Bobrisky is a man to him and not a woman as he claimed online, and then the singer promised to beat up the crossdresser if he passed through his hood dressing like a woman.

Bobrisky, who claims to be a female, on her part, responded thus: “Ogun wan kpai ur mama? Wetin concern me with your life? I resemble your fellow people in the ghetto? Na God go punish you. If you try shit with me I will take you to where they will deal with you and your dead career will end finally. Oloriburuku Omoale.

Bobrisky, who was born Okuneye Olanrewaju Idris had earlier taken to social media to thank her doctors both in Nigeria and abroad for making her transition to a woman smooth adding that they all did an amazing job on her body.

“My transitioning into a woman has been so smooth no health issues. All thanks to all my doctors both home and abroad, you all did an amazing job on my body.”

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia 4 hours ago

    VP Shettima flags off digitalisation of State House workflow processes
    Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, NECA DG 6 hours ago

    Nigeria’s economy: Unusual times require unusual responses – NECA boss
    Philip Shaibu 9 hours ago

    Edo CJ reviews Philip Shaibu’s impeachment probe panel
    Alliance Hospital CEO Chris Otabor Bags ICA Fellowship Award 9 hours ago

    Alliance Hospital CEO Chris Otabor Bags ICA Fellowship Award
    Opposition Candidate, Bassiro Faye, casts his votes today at Ndieganiao in Mbour Polling Station 11 hours ago

    Senegal Presidential Election: Opposition Candidate, Faye, Wins
    Binance Executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla2 12 hours ago

    How Binance Executive, Anjarwalla, Who Escaped from Custody Left Nigeria
    Arc Kester Ifeadi President OFAAC.jpg 13 hours ago

    Anioma Cultural Festival Mourns Asagba and Omu
    Sanwo-Olu's Ouje Eko 13 hours ago

    Manna from Sanwo-Olu!