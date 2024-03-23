Liberia: President Boakai Holds First Security Council Meeting, To Probe Weah’s Presidential Ministry

Abubakar Hashim/ Neighbouring Sierra Leone

President Joseph Boakai held the first National Security Council NSC meeting on 20 March 2024, with an “ oath of confidentiality” administered to members of the council at State House, locally called Executive Mansion.

The NSC is a strategic state institution, comprising the Ministries of Justice, Finance, Defence, Internal Affairs, Foreign Affairs, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Inspector General of Police, Director, Immigration Services, Director, NSA, Director NFF and Director, LDEA.

President Boakai, after oath administration, then chaired the first meeting. Critical issues were discussed behind closed doors.

Meanwhile, President Boakai has directed the General Audit Commission GAC to conduct a forensic and comprehensive audit of the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs. The Ministry is the gatekeeper of the Presidency. Emphasis will be pencilled on fund activities under former President Weah’s government, as enormous and frivolous funds were channelled through the gateway.

President Boakai has been committed to fighting corruption and promoting transparency and accountability since he assumed office on 22 January 2024.

Liberia’s Auditor General, P. Garswa Jackson has already responded to President Boakai’s directive with a commencement of a system audit.

The Presidential Ministry has not been audited for a while. The audit will focus on budget management, cash management, procurement procedures and other managerial issues. The findings of the audit report are expected within 1 month