A Compelling Case for Afe Babalola Day to Be Declared Now

By Babafemi Ojudu

Aare Afe Babalola’s extraordinary life and contributions to education, law, and various sectors make a compelling case for Ado Ekiti, nay Ekiti State, to declare an Afe Babalola Day in his honor. Here are some compelling arguments for the declaration:

1. Inspirational Story: Afe Babalola’s life story is incredibly inspirational. Despite not having formal education, he overcame significant obstacles to become a prominent lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria. His determination, self-discipline, and commitment to learning at home serve as a powerful example for individuals facing educational challenges and adversity.

2. Educational Legacy: Afe Babalola’s founding of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, with his personal resources at the age of 75 demonstrates his unwavering dedication to higher education and the advancement of learning. The university, which he established from scratch, is now a leading institution known for academic excellence and innovation. Recognizing his contributions to education through an Afe Babalola Day would honor his commitment to knowledge and learning.

3. Impact on Society: Afe Babalola’s influence extends beyond education. His ongoing contributions to health, agriculture, and food processing demonstrate a deep commitment to societal development and progress. Celebrating Afe Babalola Day would provide an opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate his multi-faceted impact on various sectors that contribute to the well-being and advancement of Ekiti State and Nigeria as a whole.

4. Role Model and Philanthropy: Afe Babalola’s philanthropy, leadership, and exceptional achievements make him a remarkable role model for the people of Ekiti State and beyond. His dedication to giving back to society and his continued pursuit of excellence at the age of 96 serve as an inspiration for future generations to pursue their dreams, contribute to society, and strive for excellence.

5. Recently, Afe Babalola dedicated $1.3 million of his resources to the provision of navigational equipment for the abandoned airport in Ekiti State, built by the previous government. These and many more have made him an institution who should be celebrated and held up as a role model not only for Ekiti people but for Nigerians as a whole.

By declaring an Afe Babalola Day, Ado Ekiti, if not Ekiti State, would celebrate and honor an exceptional individual who has made profound contributions to education, law, and various sectors. It would also serve as a source of inspiration for the people of Ekiti State and a reminder of the power of determination, innovation, and philanthropy in shaping a better future.