Katsina: Governor Radda disburses over N470 million to banditry, COVID-19 victims

Katsina: Governor Radda disburses over N470 million to banditry, COVID-19 victims

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 8:12 pm


Katsina state Governor, Dikko Umar Radda during the flag-off ceremony held at the Kabir Aliyu Maska Hall in Katsina

Katsina state Governor, Dikko Umar Radda during the flag-off ceremony held at the Kabir Aliyu Maska Hall in Katsina

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Katsina

Katsina state Governor, Dikko Umar Radda has disbursed over N470 million to victims of banditry and the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

This was contained in a Statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary,  Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed.

According  to the Statement: “The initiative, delivered in partnership with the International Donor Agency and R.H. Equipt, aims to alleviate the economic hardship caused by these crises.”

During the flag-off ceremony held at the Kabir Aliyu Maska Hall on Monday, Governor Radda disclosed that 550 victims of armed banditry received N150,000 each, totalling N82.5 million. While 3,876 COVID-19 victims received N100,000 each, amounting to N387.6 million. This brings the total disbursement to N470 million, excluding the cost of training provided to beneficiaries across Katsina’s 34 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

According to Governor Radda,  the programme was in fulfilment of a campaign promise he made during the January 2023 BBC Governorship debate.

The Governor expressed his commitment to empowering those affected by banditry and COVID-19, particularly women and girls hit by the scourge.

He commended the Katsina State Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development as well as the State’s House of Assembly for their role in selecting and training the beneficiaries.

The Commissioner Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, Prof.  Ahmad Muhammad Bakori, expressed gratitude to the Governor and R.H. EQUIPT for the support given to the programme.

Prof. Muhammad Yusuf Dandume, representing R.H. EQUIPT, reaffirmed their commitment to collaborating with the Katsina State Government to achieve success in this programme.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc 22 mins ago

    Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc annual food and drinks festival begins April 26
    Dr Dele Alake and the marshals 2 hours ago

    Alake Unveils Mining Marshals to Secure Mining Sites
    President Tinubu received a delegation from Meta Platforms Incorporated, led by Sir Nick Clegg 2 hours ago

    President Tinubu to Meta: Nigeria Poised to Lead Africa in Digital Technology
    Executive Vice President, Upstream, NNPC Ltd, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan speaks during a Panel Session titled “What are the Choices for Upstream Strategies? at the ongoing 2024 CERAWeek Conference in Houston, the United States on Tuesday. 3 hours ago

    How we’ll utilize our capture gas – NNPC Ltd
    peaking at the breaking of Ramadan fast on Wednesday in Abuja with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and the leadership of the House 3 hours ago

    Exercise restraint in summoning heads of MDAs, Tinubu appeals to Legislators
    Regional President, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, MasterCard, Dr. Dimitrios Doris; Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Seun OSiyemi; his counterpart for Innovation, Science and Technology, Mr. Tunbosun Alake; Special Adviser to the Governor on Media & Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, Mrs. Ibilola Kasunmu, during a courtesy visit to the Governor, at the Lagos House, Marina, on Thursday, 21 March 2024. 3 hours ago

    Lagos To Partner Mastercard on Technology
    Governor Biodun Oyebanji 5 hours ago

    Group hails Oyebanji’s development strides despite low federal allocation
    Edo CP Funsho Adegboye 7 hours ago

    Edo: How security operatives rescued 20 kidnapped victims, combing bush for 21 others 