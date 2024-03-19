Katsina: Governor Radda disburses over N470 million to banditry, COVID-19 victims

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Katsina

Katsina state Governor, Dikko Umar Radda has disbursed over N470 million to victims of banditry and the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

This was contained in a Statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed.

According to the Statement: “The initiative, delivered in partnership with the International Donor Agency and R.H. Equipt, aims to alleviate the economic hardship caused by these crises.”

During the flag-off ceremony held at the Kabir Aliyu Maska Hall on Monday, Governor Radda disclosed that 550 victims of armed banditry received N150,000 each, totalling N82.5 million. While 3,876 COVID-19 victims received N100,000 each, amounting to N387.6 million. This brings the total disbursement to N470 million, excluding the cost of training provided to beneficiaries across Katsina’s 34 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

According to Governor Radda, the programme was in fulfilment of a campaign promise he made during the January 2023 BBC Governorship debate.

The Governor expressed his commitment to empowering those affected by banditry and COVID-19, particularly women and girls hit by the scourge.

He commended the Katsina State Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development as well as the State’s House of Assembly for their role in selecting and training the beneficiaries.

The Commissioner Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, Prof. Ahmad Muhammad Bakori, expressed gratitude to the Governor and R.H. EQUIPT for the support given to the programme.

Prof. Muhammad Yusuf Dandume, representing R.H. EQUIPT, reaffirmed their commitment to collaborating with the Katsina State Government to achieve success in this programme.