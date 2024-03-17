The Dwindling Popularity of NNPP in Kano

By Seyi Olorunsola

The political landscape of Kano State has been a tumultuous terrain, characterized by twists and turns that have left citizens reeling in uncertainty. The recent gubernatorial elections in 2023 epitomized this roller coaster, culminating in a legal battle that underscored the significance of political integrity and the will of the people. In the wake of this electoral saga, one figure has emerged as a beacon of hope and stability: Dr. Yusuf Gawuna.

As an APC stalwart, I have keenly observed the trajectory of events in Kano, particularly the oscillation of political fortunes between various parties. The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) initially gained momentum, buoyed by the controversy surrounding the gubernatorial outcome at the Supreme Court. However, the tides have shifted, revealing the stark reality of rudderless leadership and waning public support.

The return of Dr. Yusuf Gawuna to Kano has sparked a renewed sense of optimism among the populace. His official residence has transformed into a symbol of unity and solidarity, attracting throngs of supporters eager to bask in his benevolence. Dr. Gawuna’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people, demonstrated through the distribution of essential items even in times of economic hardship, has endeared him to the masses.

Moreover, the defection of disillusioned NNPP members back to the APC underscores the growing disillusionment with the former’s governance. The APC, under the astute leadership of His Excellency, Dr. Umar Ganduje, has weathered the storm of propaganda and emerged stronger than ever. Dr. Ganduje’s adept management of the crisis has solidified the party’s position in Kano and laid the groundwork for future success.

In light of these developments, I appeal to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to capitalize on the newfound popularity of Dr. Yusuf Gawuna and the APC in Kano. Dr. Gawuna’s inclusion in the federal government

would not only consolidate the party’s hold on the state but also send a powerful message of unity and inclusivity. His track record of leadership and service makes him an invaluable asset to any administration, and his appointment would serve as a catalyst for progress and development in Kano.

It is imperative to acknowledge the hypocrisy of the NNPP and its failure to deliver on its promises to the people of Kano. The recent events have exposed the party’s shortcomings and reaffirmed the resilience of the APC as the most viable alternative. President Tinubu must seize this opportunity to rally support for the party and his government, leveraging Dr. Gawuna’s popularity to garner widespread endorsement from the people of Kano and Nigeria at large.

In conclusion, the resurgence of Dr. Yusuf Gawuna and the APC in Kano offers a glimmer of hope amidst the prevailing political turmoil. By embracing this momentum and embracing inclusive governance, President Tinubu can usher in a new era of prosperity and progress for the people of Kano. The time to act is now, and history will remember those who stood on the side of truth, integrity, and the will of the people. Let us seize this moment and pave the way for a brighter future for Kano and Nigeria.

*Seyi is APC chieftain and public affairs analyst