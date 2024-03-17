Mrs Obaseki wants more women in politics to kick out never-do-wells 

By Jethro Ibileke

The wife of Edo State Governor, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, has charged women to get more involved in politics to kick out the never-do-wells in the political space.

She asserted that the narratives must change for good if the country has to realise its full potential.

She gave the charge while speaking on the theme: “Inspire Inclusion, Empowering Women in Public Service Through Inclusive Leadership”, at an event organized to mark International Women’s Day.

She said the theme should inspire women to reach for the top in their chosen careers and become part of the decision-making process in the country.

According to her, “Kicking out the never-do-wells out of the political space is the story of Nigeria that must be changed.

“Women should get involved in politics which has been taken over by never do wells. That is the story of Nigeria and it must change.

“Inclusion means gender equality that must be upheld, and no woman must be left out. Every woman is valuable because they all have something to bring to the table even as a housewife.

“Women help to groom and develop the society as you take care of the family. We have seen women doing fantastic things in various fields. We need the female gender as much as the male gender, the two genders should work together.

“The genders have their peculiar traits and none can take the place of the other. So women must know their value and place in society. Don’t allow anyone to pull you down.

“Give your best by building capacity so that you can be qualified to fill certain societal positions. We need to acquire knowledge so that you can add value to whatever job you do,” she said.

The Edo First Lady therefore urged women to get the required knowledge that will make them valuable to compete and compliment the men in the country.

Earlier, the Director-General of John Odigie Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA), Imuwahen Ajoonu, called for the creation of environments that uplift and empower all women, irrespective of their background, ethnicity, or abilities.

Ajoonu acknowledged the persistent challenges faced by many women in their pursuit of leadership roles and posited that by fostering inclusivity, we not only enrich our organizations and communities but also ensure that the voices of all women are heard and valued.

She said: “Our collective efforts can inspire a new era of leadership that is characterized by collaboration, empathy, and a commitment to fairness.

“So, let International Women’s Day be a catalyst for change–a day that propels us forward on the path to true equality, where women in public service can lead without limitations, and where their accomplishments are celebrated as a testament to the power of inclusion.”