Governor Radda takes campaign of education for all children to Mashi

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Katsina

Katsina State governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda has taken a campaign for compulsory primary, secondary, and basic education for all children in Katsina state to Mashi Local Government Area, where he reiterated his commitment to boost the education sector.

He described basic education as a right, not a privilege to all Katsina children, and encouraged parents to take advantage of the government’s people’s friendly policies on education and send their children to school.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, Governor Radda stated this was at Fara,  Gallu town, Mashi Local Government  Area where he was Guest of Honour at the sensitization program organized by the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education.

The sensitization program was held in collaboration with the State Universal Education Board (SUBEB) and the Transforming Education System at the State Level (TESS/BESDA).

The Governor said his administration is focused on reviving education in the state.

He reiterated his commitment to ensuring that education continues to receive topmost priority as contained in his Buildingyourfuture blueprint and commended the education ministry, particularly for leading the Renaissance.

Our Correspondent reports that the purpose of the program was to sensitize the community, especially rural residents, on the importance of secular education, both formal and informal.

 

