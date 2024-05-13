Pro-Fubara Rivers Assembly to screen Dagogo I. Iboroma, SAN as Commissioner Nominee

*Likely new Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers State House Of Assembly loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara has poised to screen a legal luminary Dagogo I.Iboroma, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN.

Our Correspondent reports that the letter of invitation signed by Dr.G.M. Gills-West, the Clerk of the House the Commissioner nominee is for screening and confirmation as a member of the Rivers State Executive Council on Monday 13th May 2024 at 10:00 am at

Hallowed Chambers, Rivers State House Of Assembly, Auditorium, Admin Block, Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt.

“The nominee is to come along with 10 sets of his curriculum vitae (CV), photocopies of his credentials, and their originals”.

Recall that a factional Speaker loyal to Governor Fubara Hon. Victor Oko Jumbo was elected last week after Governor Fubara declared that in the eyes of the law, the Martin Amaewhule-led lawmakers loyal to Nyesom Wike Minister of Federal Capital are no more lawmakers after defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the All Progressives Congress, APC.

It is also speculated that the legal luminary Dagogo I.Iboroma will fill the vacuum of Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice left by Professor Zaccheus Adangor SAN, immediate past Attorney-General.

Observers believe that Governor Fubara may have moved on to get the wheels of governance rolling as more more Commissioner nominees will be screened into the State cabinet by the Victor Oko Jumbo-led three-man Lawmakers.

However, our Correspondent reports that the invitation for screening is already generating controversies.

In a Facebook page post by a lawyer, Oraye St Franklyn, he raised some legal issues.

According to Frankyn “I am happy that our dear brother and friend Dagogo Iboroma SAN understands the implication of violating the enclosed Justice Omotosho judgment that has neither been appealed nor set aside.

“I am happy that as Senior Advocate of Nigeria, he also knows that the Rivers State High Court lacks jurisdiction to rule on the validity of the tenure of Governor, Deputy Governor, or State Assembly Members and the VACANCY of their seats based on Section 272(3) of the CFRN 1999 as amended.

“I am hoping we don’t get to a point where even a new wig, fresh out of law school, would raise an objection challenging the legality of the appointment and subsequent assumption of office of an Attorney General in violation of the law.

“We certainly do not wish to get to the point where a fresh graduate of law school will legitimately call out the said Attorney General as an impostor in open court, relying on the position of the law.

He also cautioned that “we do not need to get to the point where the high office of Attorney General would be rubbished, and lawfully so, by a new wig correcting an impostor in open court. That would hurt the legal profession, even as it upholds the law. This is not about persons, but the rule of law and the question of the legality of the actions of the Government of Rivers State as led by Sim Fubara”, Franklyn stated.