Sanwo-Olu Receives Prince Harry, Meghan

Sunday, May 12, 2024 9:41 pm


l-r: Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa; his wife, Mrs. Lilian Musa; First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during a courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Marina, on Sunday, 12 May, 2024.

l-r: Nigeria's Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa; his wife, Mrs. Lilian Musa; First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during a courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Marina, on Sunday, 12 May, 2024.

 

  • Praises British Royal couple for working with Nigeria’s military on mental health

 

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, received the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on Sunday.

The British Royal couple was received by Governor Sanwo-Olu; his wife, Dr. Ibijoke, and some members of the State Executive Council during a courtesy visit at Lagos House, Marina.

Prince Harry, accompanied by his wife, Meghan, is on a three-day visit to Nigeria to promote the Invictus Games, which he founded in 2014. The couple had a stopover in Lagos on Sunday.

The Invictus Games are aimed at raising funds and supporting serving members of the military as well as veterans to overcome their physical and mental illnesses or injuries, which would help them develop a sense of belonging and increased self-esteem.

Speaking to journalists after a closed-door meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Governor Sanwo-Olu praised the British Royal couple for the work they are doing with Nigeria’s military men, especially on issues around mental health.

He said: “We are honoured to receive them (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) at the Lagos House, Marina. We are excited about the ideas and what they are planning to do, especially with the office of the Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Musa, and his wife, Mrs. Lilian Musa.

“For Prince Harry, it has been a very interesting and informative trip to the country. He has seen a lot. Part of the things we are hoping he will take away is the diversity and extent of how big our country is, how we continue to ensure that we live together in peace and harmony, and what role Lagos plays in the whole conversation.

“They have been to Kano, Abuja, and now Lagos. I am sure they have their own experience of what Nigeria looks like. We have extended an additional invitation to them so that they can always come back when they want to.

“We are indeed happy for what they are doing, especially for our military men, on the conversation around mental health issues and how they can galvanize their various NGOs to ensure that people who require their support, both in the military and private, can seek that support.

“Mental health issues are all around us. Denial and stigmatization, are some of the things we talked about. And more importantly, at what point in Nigeria can we have the Invictus Games that Prince Harry is known for so that the true Nigerian competitiveness can also be reflected in those games.”

 

