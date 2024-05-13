Empowerment: 50 physically challenged persons receive ICT training in Kano

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) in collaboration with Sightsavers International, has commenced training of 50 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in Kano to become experts in Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

The beneficiaries are being trained under the banner of Sightsavers International/DBI IT Bridge Academy.

While 25 Persons With Disability graduated from the first batch (Cohort 1), another 25 Persons With Disability were inducted for the second batch (Cohort 2) of the program, designed to empower them and make them financially useful and productive to society.

The ceremony was held at NITEL Institute, Kano.

Speaking during the ceremony, DBI President/Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Opeyemi Dele-Ajayi, who was represented by Viola Askia-Usoro, said the program was designed to give hope to people living with disabilities.

According to him, apart from training people with disabilities, DBI which was established in 2004 trains over 14, 000 Nigerians annually on Information Technology.

DBI’s diverse training portfolio covers essential areas such as Digital literacy, Cybersecurity, E-governance, Software development, and more, catering to students, professionals, and government entities.

DBI’s programs are designed for various segments of society and aim to bridge the skills gap in the technology sector fostering digital inclusion and advancement.

The DBI President added that the graduation of the first batch of participants (Cohort 1) of the IT Bridge Academy which is a platform for training programs specifically designed for PWDs.

” This occasion acknowledges the hard work and achievements of our participants, PWDs who have completed their training, it is a testament to their perseverance and determination, a significant milestone and a cause for celebration.

“PWDs face barriers, stigma, and discrimination, that limit them from exercising their potential to actualize their dreams.

“These barriers include access to training and capacity development opportunities. Disability inclusion is a journey that is quite new to the Nigerian Society, therefore, the collaboration of all stakeholders is required to entrench a variety of systems and approaches that would promote disability inclusion in all sectors in Nigeria,” he said.

He further stated that “to mitigate these challenges our Partner – Sightsavers International developed a well-crafted ICT capacity-building program based on in-demand IT skill requirements titled IT Bridge Academy. To achieve the noble objectives of this Academy, Sightsavers partnered with the Digital Bridge Institute in Nigeria.

“It is pertinent to mention that the partnership of DBI and Sightsavers International is the second of such noble initiatives in Africa.

“The first is the partnership between Sightsavers International and Safaricom of Kenya. The IT Bridge Academy offers persons with disabilities who have a passion for information technology (IT) the chance to train and get top-rated skills and hands-on experience in core areas of Information Technology.”

Opeyemi noted that: “The resilience of each graduate here today is inspiring, your disabilities do not define you, rather it is your abilities, talent, and character and what you make of it, that will speak for you.

“Every graduate here today can achieve greatness and the IT Bridge Academy has opened the lid on the immense abilities you can show to the world.

“Your voice matters and your stories need to be heard. As you graduate from the IT Bridge Academy keep pushing forward to make a difference wherever you find yourself, be a role model, inspiring others with your courage and determination.

“Remember that disability is a natural part of human diversity, and you are an integral part of our society. Keep shining your light and making a positive impact. You are the author of your destiny, and you have the power to paint a future that is bright, bold, and beautiful.

“Since the IT Bridge Academy is part of larger measures to remove barriers for PWDs and strategies to promote inclusivity in Nigeria, we call on more public and private sector organizations to support this initiative and to open their door and offer opportunities to graduates of this noble academy.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of Correspondents’ Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kano, Alhaji Aminu Garko who was one of the Guest Speakers, appreciated the sponsors of the program for investing hugely in the welfare and well-being of people living with disabilities.

He urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity to better their lives and influence positive changes in the country, as the skills they acquired will encourage the abilities of their disability.