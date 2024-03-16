Cheaper food markets to open in Lagos Sunday

The Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed that food products at the “Ounje Eko” food markets be sold at cheaper rates in all five divisions of Lagos. The exercise will kick off tomorrow, Sunday, 17 March.

A statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, on Friday, noted that the markets will offer Lagosians a 25% discount on staple food items like rice, beans, gari, bread, eggs, tomatoes, and pepper.

According to the statement: “In order to prevent sharp practices and ensure the foodstuff reaches a large number of Lagosians, a voucher system will be introduced as the pilot scheme kicks off.

“Independent payment solution providers and food vendors have been identified and carefully selected to operate the process. They will also provide real-time data on the exercise for monitoring.

“For the purpose of transparency, prices of the items have also been listed. A 5kg bag of rice would sell for N5,325 while 1kg goes for N1,065; 5kg bag of Beans – N6,225 while 1kg would sell for N1,245. Prices of other staple food items will also be made available through various media outlets.

“The markets will be open at 27 locations in Ikeja; six in Lagos Island; nine in Ikorodu; five in Epe; and 10 in Badagry divisions.

“Mr. Governor has called on all Lagosians to cooperate with the operators at the various locations, monitor the process, and provide feedback through official channels of the Lagos State Government.”